1995: "Toy Story" is released as the first feature-length film created completely using computer-generated imagery. The movie, which was the first by Pixar, would become the top-grossing film on its opening weekend on the way to earning more than

The next installment of Disney-Pixar's Toy Story series will hit theaters in 2019.

"Toy Story 4" will be released on June 21, 2019. You have plenty of time to prepare.

The original animated film was released in 1995, with voiceover work from Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles and music by Randy Newman.

"Toy Story 2" was released in 1999 and "Toy Story 3" was released in 2010.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.