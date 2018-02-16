Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel will be performing at Detroit Boat Show

DETROIT - Twiggy the Water Skiing will be in Detroit over the next week, showcasing aquatic skills at the Detroit Boat Show.

The Detroit Boat Show will be held Saturday through Feb. 25 at Cobo Center.

Balancing on two tiny skis and wearing a life jacket, Twiggy amazes crowds as an expert water skier. The remarkable rodent is pulled by a toy speedboat.

Twiggy has performed in front of millions of people since 1979, in all styles of events from X-Games to trade shows, and making appearances in movies, TV shows, and even commercials.

