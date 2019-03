The first trailer for "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" has been released.

The film is an adaptation of Nickelodeon's educational cartoon "Dora the Explorer," which ran from 2000 to 2014.

The live-action adaptation stars Isabela Moner as Dora, and features Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña, Eva Longoria, Danny Trejo and Benicio del Toro.

Watch the trailer below:

