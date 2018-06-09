WATCH: Jamie Lee Curtis returns to battle Michael Myers in 2018 'Halloween' trailer

LOS ANGELES - Jamie Lee Curtis is returning on a mission in the film that started her career in 1978.

The trailer to "Halloween" was released Friday by Universal. It's a sequel and reboot that ignores all other versions in the franchise except the original. It picks up 40 years after the events of the John Carpenter classic.

Watch the trailer below.

The 59-year-old reprises her role as Laurie Strode and is ready to do battle with Michael Myers.

Toting guns and honing her aim, Strode is prepared to kill Myers after praying for him to escape the psychiatric facility where he has spent his time since brutally murdering his family.

The cast includes Judy Greer as her daughter. Carpenter serves as the movie's composer, creative consultant and executive producer.

The film is directed by David Gordon Green, who directed "Pineapple Express" and "Stronger," based on the memoir of a Boston Marathon bombing survivor.

Green's frequent collaborator, Danny McBride, is a co-writer of "Halloween."

The film opens Oct. 19.

