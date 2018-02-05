WATCH: Super Bowl 52 commercials

Watch all the commercials from Super Bowl 52.

In recent years, companies have released teasers for their upcoming commercials or post some of their advertisements online, saving one or two to be aired during the Super Bowl exclusively.

Take a look at Super Bowl 52 commercials below:

Lexus -- "Long Live the King"

Cross promoting Marvel Studios' upcoming "Black Panther," this commercial features the 2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport and "Black Panther" stars Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira. With high production values, stunts and Run The Jewels' track "Legend Has It," the spot promotes both Lexus and Disney's highly anticipated new movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Michelob ULTRA -- "The Perfect Fit"

"Jurassic World" star Chris Pratt stars in this Michelob ULTRA spot, training for what he believes to be his biggest role yet: Michelob ULTRA's new spokesperson.

"You gotta be fit," Pratt says in the 60-second spot. "You gotta love Michelob ULTRA."

Michelob ULTRA -- "I Like Beer"

Pratt returns to Michelob ULTRA again in this commercial, joined by PGA athlete Brooks Koepka, World Surf League champion Kelly Slater and American long distance running record-holder Shalane Flanagan. Many extras join the stars in singing their rendition of Tom T. Hall's 1975 hit "I Like Beer."

"Do not attempt," the advertisement wisely states during a segment featuring singing underwater.

Skittles -- "Exclusive the Rainbow"

Skittles has created a 60-second spot for the Super Bowl that won't actually air during the Super Bowl. Instead, the advertisement that will be shown to one person, who's reaction will be shown in a livestream on Skittles' Facebook page.

Multiple teasers for the exclusive advertisement have been released, featuring film director and actor David Schwimmer in bizarre situations that theoretically could be clips from the private commercial. The possible teasers include a talking sandwich, a puppet controlling a puppet Schwimmer, a "Tron" inspired background with Schwimmer floating in zero-gravity and a bowl-cut sporting Schwimmer with glowing eyes shooting a laser beam from his mouth.

M&M's -- "Human"

Skittles' chocolate-based counterpart, M&M's will be a bit more traditional with their advertising this year. Red, the M&M voiced by Detroit native Billy West, wishes that he could become human after getting frustrated when people keep trying to eat him. His wish is granted and Red is transformed into a human played by actor, producer and director Danny DeVito. Red quickly finds out that being human isn't as easy as he assumed it would be.

Jack in the Box -- "#JACKvsMARTHA"

Feeling personally attacked by Martha Stewart, Jack in the Box's mascot Jack forces his way into the television studio to challenge her in an attempt to make her eat her words and also his fast-food chain's food.

Tempers run high and ultimately the confrontation becomes violent.

PETA - "Redemption"

Actor and animal rights activist James Cromwell stars in this PETA advertisement as a priest who struggles to forgive an advertising executive who claims to have invented many of the marketing terms that makes factory farming easier to swallow. The confession doesn't go quite as well as the executive had hoped.

Pringles -- "Wow"

"Saturday Night Live" alum Bill Hader stars in this Pringles commercial that markets the idea of stacking different Pringles flavors to create new experiences. Witnesses repeatedly exclaim "wow" at the new Pringle creations they come up with.

"Stack flavors, make new ones," the 30-second spot recommends.

Doritos Blaze vs. Mtn Dew Ice

Mountain Dew describes this 60-second spot as "the rap battle to end all rap battles" and it's not hard to see why. Featuring the star power of Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman lipsyncing Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliot respectively (who also cameo), the commercial reinforces the great idea that serious people doing silly things is entertaining.

Bud Light -- "Ye Olde Pep Talk"

In part one of this commercial, a king struggles to inspire his subjects on the battlefield. Looking like a level out of the video game "Mount & Blade," the underdog army is motivated into battle when it's revealed the opposing army has all the Bud Light.

Bud Light -- "The Bud Knight"

Fears are quickly squashed in the heat of battle when the Bud Knight arrives to save the day, but unfortunately, he has other plans besides helping the underdog army.

Budweiser -- "Stand By You"

On a more serious note, Budweiser's 60-second spot focuses on community and the donations the company gives to those in need. In the YouTube description of the video, Budweiser claims to have provided more than 79 million cans of water to cities impacted by natural disaster.

Squarespace -- "Make it with Keanu Reeves"

Keanu Reeves ventures into the desert to find peace as he creates his motorcycle website. By connecting with nature, he finds the tranquility to embark on his website making adventure.

He also helpfully offers tips to the viewer on how to make the best website through Squarespace. He can also fly.

Amazon -- "Alexa Loses Her Voice"

Jeff Bezos does a surprisingly decent job acting in this spot for Amazon's Alexa cloud-based voice service. In the commercial, Alexa comes down with a sickness that causes the smart device to lose its voice. Quick to find a back-up voice, Amazon fills the void with celebrities such as Cardi B, Gordon Ramsey, Anthony Hopkins, Leslie Jones and more.

Avocados From Mexico -- "#GuacWorld"

Another "Saturday Night Live" alum shows his face with Chris Elliot staring in this commercial for Avocados From Mexico. Advertising avocados as a way to bring more meaning into one's life, it also provides the setup for "#GuacWorld," a domed utopia that falls to pieces when the inhabitants realize that their avocado-filled world lacks corn chips.

Diet Coke -- "Because I Can"

Actress Gillian Jacobs stars in this Diet Coke commercial where she passionately pleas for the audience to "do you, whatever that is."

"If you want to have a Diet Coke, have a Diet Coke," Jacobs said. "If you want to run a marathon, that sounds super hard. But, OK!"

Coca-Cola -- "The Wonder of Us"

Coke returns with another empowering advertisement with a more serious take on the topic, celebrating the diversity and uniqueness of the people around us. When Diet Coke asks the audience to be themselves, Coke asks the audience to celebrate that.

Stella Artois -- "Water.org"

Matt Damon stars in this Stella Artois commercial, urging people to purchase a limited-edition Stella Artois chalice, with proceeds providing fresh water to those impacted by water crises around the world. Water.org claims that one chalice sold generates enough money to provide water to one person in the developing world for five years.

Groupon -- "Who Wouldn't"

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish becomes the spokesperson to Groupon in this new advertisement. The spot explains that by using Groupon, you're helping out local businesses and then shows an example of what kind of violence happens to people who don't support local businesses.

Febreze -- "The Only Man Whose Bleep Don't Stink"

Odor eliminating product Febreze's commercial follows Dave, the only man in the world whose "bleep don't stink." Rather than censoring profanity, the talent within the commercial pronounce "bleep" to various levels of success. However, we can't all be Dave and sometimes we might need to cover up an odor somewhere.

Kia -- "Feel Something Again"

Featuring iconic rockstar Steven Tyler and two-time winner of both the Formula One World championship and the Indianapolis 500, Brazilian driver Emerson Fittipaldi, this spot gives us a look at a younger Tyler after he drives backwards in time on the track to the classic Aerosmith hit "Dream On."

"Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan"

Actor John Krasinski steps into the role of Jack Ryan in Amazon's television series based on the reoccurring character in Tom Clancy's novels. Set to premiere in August, Krasinski will be the fifth person to portray the character after Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine.

Director and executive producer Daniel Sackheim said the show won't be based on the books and will be an original story, but will be influenced by Ford's tenure as the character in the 1990s.

Universal Parks & Resorts -- "Peyton Manning: Vacation Quarterback"

Peyton Manning, who was a part of the winning team during Super Bowl XLI in 2007, acts as a motivator during a trip to Universal Studios Florida. Making sure that everyone has the best vacation they're capable of having, offering feedback on rides and in lines. While being the point-man for the vacation, he's also taught a few things himself as he learns spells from the Harry Potter franchise.

Tide -- "David Harbour Meets Terry Bradshaw" teaser

"Stranger Things" and upcoming "Hellboy" reboot actor David Harbour steps in to replace Terry Bradshaw as Tide's new spokesperson. Wisely avoiding the Tide Pod challenge meme, the teasers for the upcoming commercial focuses on an awkward introduction between the two spokespeople and their further interactions.

"The Voice"

NBC's hit music series returns for a 14th season on Feb. 26 with new coach Kelly Clarkston added to the mix. In the 70-second spot, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys sing a tongue-in-cheek song with Clarkston, announcing her involvement in the long running show.

Pepsi -- "This is the Pepsi"

This 30-second spot looks back on past successful Super Bowl commercials Pepsi has run. Featuring clips from decades worth of Pepsi advertisements. "Celebrating every generation," the commercial proudly states.

Natural Light -- "Epic Stories"

Featuring a dangerous indoor slip-and-slide, this commercial promotes a contest from the beer maker offering to help pay for viewer's student loan debt. By creating and sharing a video explaining why one decided to go to college and sharing it with NattyStories.com, they're eligible to win up to $40,000. More details are available on NaturalLight.com.

Sprint -- "Do the math and switch to Sprint"

This commercial features a high-end learning humanoid robot that believes that the money spent on other cellular networks would be more wisely spent on Sprint. Other, sometimes scarier, robots agree.

