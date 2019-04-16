Watch the highest winning Jeopardy! player (other than Ken Jennings) tonight

Eight wins. New record as the No. 1 single-game winner ($110,914).

And he's back again -- so watch Jeopardy! tonight at 7:30 p.m. on Local 4 to see if James Holzhauer will clinch his ninth consecutive win!

He's now the second-highest earner in the history of Jeopardy!. So far he's managed to win more than $460,000, but he's got a long way to go if he plans to match the incredible 74-game winning streak and $2,520,700 record set by Ken Jennings.

Holzhauer lives in Las Vegas, and works as a professional gambler who specializes in sports betting, so his strategy is heavily influenced by his professional background. He noted that as a viewer he always wanted to see contestants go for the big daily doubles due to their potential payout, and so as a contestant he tries to follow that strategy.

"I'm proud of myself for sticking to that attitude when it was my own money on the line," said Holzhauer.

