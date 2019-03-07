Watch the trailer for Aretha Franklin's long-lost concert documentary

Originally shot in 1972, Aretha Franklin’s concert documentary “Saving Grace” is finally going to get the recognition it deserves, after being seen by few and shelved for decades due to legal reasons.

The film debuted last fall in New York City during a film festival, and Neon is set to give the film a major release on April 5 in select theaters in Los Angeles and New York City, with more dates to follow, IndieWire reports.

The film follows Franklin making her gospel album in 1972 and features performances at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles. The critically acclaimed album that Franklin released sold more than 2 million copies in the United States alone, making it Franklin's best-selling album of her entire career.

You can watch the trailer for the incredible documentary below.

Graham Media Group 2019