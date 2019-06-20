Watch the trailers for 3 movies coming out this weekend

The theaters are rocking this weekend with some notable favorites, but the newcomers aren't far behind either. Here's a preview of movies in theaters this weekend:
'Toy Story 4'
This notable family series is back for the fourth installation. This time, Woody and crew, are taking care of Bonnie's new craft turned-toy, named Forky, which leads to an unexpected adventure, involving seeing some familiar faces.
'Anna'
Poliatova's beauty lies a secret.The secret unleashes her strength to become one of the world's most feared government assassins.
'Child's Play'
A remake of the 1988 horror movie follows a mother who gives her son a doll, but they are not aware of its evil nature.
