Watch the trailers for 3 movies coming out this weekend

Pixar dropped the first full-length trailer for its upcoming "Toy Story 4" movie March 19, 2019.

The theaters are rocking this weekend with some notable favorites, but the newcomers aren't far behind either. Here's a preview of movies in theaters this weekend:

'Toy Story 4'

This notable family series is back for the fourth installation. This time, Woody and crew, are taking care of Bonnie's new craft turned-toy, named Forky, which leads to an unexpected adventure, involving seeing some familiar faces.

'Anna'

Poliatova's beauty lies a secret.The secret unleashes her strength to become one of the world's most feared government assassins.

'Child's Play'

A remake of the 1988 horror movie follows a mother who gives her son a doll, but they are not aware of its evil nature.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.