WATCH: 'Toy Story 4' gets first teaser trailer

We're still months away from its release, but fans are getting their first look at "Toy Story 4."

Disney-Pixar released the first teaser trailer for the latest "Toy Story" installment on Monday morning. It honestly doesn't show much, but it's still fun, if you're a fan.

Here's the plot premise:

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

Directed by Josh Cooley (“Riley’s First Date?”) and produced by Jonas Rivera (“Inside Out,” “Up”) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer “Inside Out”), Disney•Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.

Watch the "Toy Story 4" teaser trailer below:

