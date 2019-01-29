Wednesday's 'Sesame Street Live' performance at Fox Theatre canceled due to weather

DETROIT - The Wednesday performance of "Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic" at the Fox Theatre in Detroit has been canceled because of weather, 313 Presents officials announced.

Dangerous wind chills, possibly in the negative double digit range, are expected throughout Metro Detroit this week. The expected inclement weather caused the 11 a.m. Wednesday show to be canceled.

Tickets can be refunded at the point of purchase, officials said. Tickets bought over the phone or online will be automatically refunded, according to officials with 313 Presents.

Customers can call Ticketmaster customer service at 800-653-8000.

The following performances have not yet been affected:

Thursday at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Friday at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Saturday at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

