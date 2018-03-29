Entertainment

What's new on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in April 2018

By Ken Haddad

April showers do indeed bring May flowers, but it also brings new options to your streaming channels.

Here's what's new on some of the big streaming services in April 2018:

Netflix:

Available on April 1
•    A Sort of Family
•    Along Came Polly
•    Bad Boys
•    Battlefield Earth
•    Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
•    Big Time
•    Body of Lies
•    Cabin Fever
•    Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
•    Cats & Dogs
•    Cold Mountain
•    Dare to Be Wild
•    Deep Blue Sea
•    Fish People
•    Friday Night Lights
•    Jackass 2.5
•    Life Is Beautiful
•    Looney Tunes: Back in Action
•    Mortal Kombat
•    Nancy Drew
•    Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
•    Scarface
•    Seven
•    Sin City
•    Speed Racer
•    Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
•    The Duchess
•    The Family Man
•    The Flintstones
•    The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
•    The Iron Giant
•    The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
•    The Lost Boys
•    The Queen of the Damned
•    The Spy Next Door
•    Wakfu: Season 3
Available on April 2
•    La Piloto: Season 1
Available on April 3
•    Fary Is the New Black
Available on April 5
•    Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall
•    Despicable Me 3
Available on April 6
•    6 Balloons
•    Amateur
•    Fastest Car: Season 1
•    Money Heist: Part 2
•    My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z
•    Orbiter 9
•    Ram Dass, Going Home
•    Sun Dogs
•    The 4th Company
•    The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1
•    Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente
•    Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1
Available on April 7
•    24 Hours to Live
Available on April 9
•    AMO: Season 1
Available on April 10
•    Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast
Available on April 12
•    Pickpockets
Available on April 13
•    Chef’s Table: Pastry
•    Come Sunday
•    I Am Not An Easy Man
•    Lost in Space: Season 1
•    The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2
Available on April 15
•    Lakeview Terrace
•    Seven Pounds
Available on April 17
•    The Chalet: Season 1
•    The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection
Available on April 18
•    Friend Request
•    Pelé
Available on April 19
•    Charité: Season 1
•    Chasing The Dragon
Available on April 20
•    Aggretsuko: Season 1
•    Dope: Season 2
•    Dude
•    Kodachrome
•    Mercury 13
•    Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1
Available on April 21
•    The Letdown: Season 1
Available on April 24
•    Call the Midwife: Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017″
•    Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up
Available on April 25
•    Bill Nye: Science Guy
•    Psychokinesis
Available on April 27
•    3%: Season 2
•    Bobby Kennedy for President
•    Candy Jar
•    Holy Goalie
•    The Man Who Knew Infinity
•    The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1
•    The Week Of

Hulu:

Available on April 1
•    30 Beats
•    5 Days of War
•    50/50
•    52 Pick-Up
•    60 Days In: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
•    A Simple Plan
•    Accepted
•    Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 12 (History)
•    American Pickers: Complete Seasons 15 & 16 (History)
•    Barbie A Fashion Fairytale
•    Barbie and the Diamond Castle
•    Basic Instinct
•    The Beaver
•    The Big Wedding
•    Carrie
•    Con Air
•    The Conspirator
•    Cool Runnings
•    Counting Cars: Complete Season 6B (History)
•    Danny Roane: First Time Director
•    Death Becomes Her
•    Desperately Seeking Susan
•    The Dogs of War
•    Drugstore Cowboy
•    Eagle Vs Shark
•    Eight Millimeter
•    Eye for an Eye
•    Fathers and Daughters
•    Fixer Upper: Complete Season 4 (HGTV)
•    Flashback
•    Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 4 (HGTV)
•    Flip or Flop: Complete Season 6 (HGTV)
•    The Flowers of War
•    The Foot Fist Way
•    For A Few Dollars More
•    Fred: The Movie
•    Fred: Night of the Living Fred
•    Fred 3: Camp Fred
•    Friday The 13th
•    Funny About Love
•    Gamer
•    Gangland Undercover: Complete Season 1 (History)
•    The Giant King
•    Hellbenders 3D
•    Honey
•    Honey 2
•    House Hunters: Complete Season 108 (HGTV)
•    House Hunter’s Renovation: Complete Season 8 (HGTV)
•    I Am a Teacher
•    The Inbetweeners
•    Internal Affairs
•    Intervention: Complete Seasons 15 & 16 (A&E)
•    The Jackal
•    Jane Eyre
•    K2
•    Ladybugs
•    Land Before Time IV: Journey Through the Mists
•    Land Before Time Sing Along
•    Land Before Time Sing Along 2
•    Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island
•    Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock
•    Land Before Time VII: The Stone of Cold Fire
•    Lawrence of Arabia 
•    Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Season 2 (A&E)
•    Leftovers
•    Life Stinks
•    Man in the Moon
•    Map of the Human Heart
•    Marathon Man
•    The Marc Pease Experience
•    Married to the Mob
•    The Men Who Stare at Goats
•    Miami Blues
•    Mystery Team
•    Paranormal Activity
•    The Phantom
•    Prancer
•    Project Nim
•    Project Runway: Complete Season 15 (Lifetime)
•    Property Brothers: Complete Season 9 (HGTV)
•    Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Seasons 1 & 4 (HGTV)
•    Quigley Down Under
•    The Rage: Carrie 2
•    Red State
•    Roxanne
•    Salsa
•    Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll
•    Shanghai Surprise
•    She’s Having A Baby
•    Small Soldiers
•    Snake Eyes
•    Spaceballs
•    Stand Up Guys
•    Standing in the Shadows of Motown
•    Stories We Tell
•    Superstar
•    The Switch
•    Taxi Driver
•    Tenderness
•    Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
•    Texas Killing Fields
•    The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
•    Throw Momma from the Train
•    Thunder Soul
•    Trading Mom
•    Tumbledown
•    Up In Smoke
•    Uptown Girls
•    U-571
•    Warpath
•    Wayne’s World 2
•    The Winning Season
•    Wishmaster
•    Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies
•    Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell
•    Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled
•    Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 8 (Food Network)
•    You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Available on April 2
•    Black Sails: Complete Season 4 (Starz)
•    Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert: Special (NBC)
•    Life Partners
Available on April 3
•    The Crossing: Series Premiere (ABC)
Available on April 4
•    National Treasure: Kiri: Complete Season 2 Premiere
•    So B It
Available on April 6
•    Dina
Available on April 7
•    My Hero Academia (Subbed): Season 3 Premiere (Funimation)
Available on April 9
•    Take My Nose…Please
Available on April 10
•    Hours
•    Preacher: Complete Season 2 (AMC)
Available on April 11
•    Augie
•    New Girl: Season 7 Premiere (FOX)
Available on April 12
•    I Can Do Bad All by Myself 
Available on April 14
•    Dealt
Available on April 15
•    A Teacher
•    American Gangster
•    Boys and Girls
•    Fame (2009)
•    Hollow in the Land
•    Howl
•    In the Bedroom
•    Life is Beautiful
•    Master of Disguise
•    Off Label
•    Shut Up and Play the Hits
•    Slumber
•    The Importance of Being Earnest
•    The Messenger
Available on April 16
•    The Relationtrip
Available on April 18
•    Tragedy Girls
Available on April 19
•    Love Island: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (ITV)
•    Loving Vincent
•    The Only Way Is Essex: Complete Season 21 (All3 Media)
Available on April 20
•    Z for Zachariah
Available on April 24
•    Vikings: Complete Season 5 (History)
Available on April 25
•    The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 2 Premiere 
Available on April 26
•    Into the Night: Portraits of Life and Death
Available on April 27
•    Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie 
Available on April 28
•    78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene
Available on April 29
•    Permanent
Available on April 30
•    A Thousand Junkies
•    The Carmichael Show: Complete Season 3 (NBC)
•    Unsolved Mysteries: Complete Seasons 9 – 14 (FilmRise)

Amazon Prime:

Available on April 1
•    30 Beats
•    52 Pick-Up
•    A Simple Plan
•    Basic Instinct
•    Brooklyn’s Finest
•    Carrie
•    Danny Roane: First Time Director
•    Desperately Seeking Susan
•    Drugstore Cowboy
•    Escape from New York
•    Eye for An Eye
•    Flashback
•    For a Few Dollars More
•    Fred 3: Camp Fred
•    Fred: Night of the Living Fred
•    Fred: The Movie
•    Friday the 13th
•    Funny About Love
•    Gamer
•    Hangman
•    Hellbenders 3D
•    Internal Affairs
•    Kickboxer
•    Ladybugs
•    Life Stinks
•    Marathon Man
•    Married to the Mob
•    Meatballs
•    Miami Blues
•    Mystery Team
•    Mystic River
•    Paranormal Activity
•    Philadelphia
•    Prancer
•    Project Nim
•    Quigley Down Under
•    Red State
•    Salsa
•    Shanghai Surprise
•    She’s Having a Baby
•    Sleepers
•    Small Soldiers
•    Snake Eyes
•    Spaceballs
•    Stand Up Guys
•    Standing in the Shadows of Motown
•    Steel Magnolias
•    Superstar
•    Tenderness
•    Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
•    The Big Wedding
•    The Conspirator
•    The Dogs of War
•    The Foot Fist Way
•    The Karate Kid
•    The King of Comedy
•    The Man in the Moon
•    The Marc Pease Experience
•    The Phantom
•    The Rage: Carrie 2
•    The Replacements
•    The Thomas Crown Affair
•    The Winning: Season
•    Throw Momma from the Train
•    Trading Mom
•    Troy
•    Up in Smoke
•    Uptown Girls
•    Warpath
•    Wayne’s World 2
•    Wishmaster
•    Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies
•    Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell
•    Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled
Available on April 2
•    Chavela
•    Psychopaths
•    The Missing: Season 2
Available on April 5
•    Blame
•    The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Available on April 6
•    The Florida Project
Available on April 10
•    Hours
Available on April 12
•    I Can Do Bad All by Myself
•    Saturday Church
Available on April 13
•    Bosch: Season 4
Available on April 15
•    Fame
Available on April 18
•    Aida’s Secrets
Available on April 23
•    Red Rock: Season 3
Available on April 24
•    Vikings: Season 5
Available on April 25
•    The Vanishing of Sidney Hall
Available on April 27
•    All or Nothing: Dallas Cowboys: Season 3
•    Little Big Awesome: Season 1A

