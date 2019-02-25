What's new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO in March 2019

What's new and what's leaving popular streaming services in March 2019? Here's the full list.
Netflix
Coming in March
On My Block: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 1
A Clockwork Orange
Apollo 13
Budapest (FR)-- NETFLIX FILM
Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Disney's Saving Mr. Banks
Emma
Junebug
Larva Island: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Losers-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Music and Lyrics
Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
Northern Rescue-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
River's Edge (JP)-- NETFLIX FILM
Stuart Little
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind-- NETFLIX FILM
The Notebook
Tyson
Wet Hot American Summer
Winter's Bone
Your Son (ES)-- NETFLIX FILM
March 2
Romance is a Bonus Book (Korea) (Streaming Every Saturday)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 3
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 5
Disney's Christopher Robin
March 6
Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 7
Doubt
The Order-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 8
After Life-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Blue Jasmine
Formula 1: Drive to Survive-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
Immortals-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Juanita-- NETFLIX FILM
Lady J (FR)-- NETFLIX FILM
Shadow-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
The Jane Austen Book Club
Walk. Ride. Rodeo.-- NETFLIX FILM
March 12
Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 13
Triple Frontier-- NETFLIX FILM
March 15
A Separation
Arrested Development: Season 5 B-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Burn Out (FR)-- NETFLIX FILM
Dry Martina (AR)-- NETFLIX FILM
Girl (BE)-- NETFLIX FILM
If I Hadn't Met You-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kung Fu Hustle
Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love, Death & Robots-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paskal (MY)-- NETFLIX FILM
Queer Eye: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Robozuna: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Lives of Others
Turn Up Charlie-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
YooHoo to the Rescue-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 16
Green Door-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 19
Amy Schumer Growing-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 21
Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 22
Carlo & Malik-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Charlie's Colorforms City-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Delhi Crime-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Historia de un crimen: Colosio-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mirage (ES)-- NETFLIX FILM
Most Beautiful Thing-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Selling Sunset-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Dirt-- NETFLIX FILM
March 26
Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 28
Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 29
15 August (IN)-- NETFLIX FILM
Bayoneta (MX)-- NETFLIX FILM
Osmosis-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Highwaymen-- NETFLIX FILM
The Legend of Cocaine Island-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Traitors-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
March 30
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5
March 31
El sabor de las margaritas-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Burial of Kojo
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Leaving Netflix: March 2019
March 1
Bruce Almighty
Fair Game - Director's Cut
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters 2
Hostage
Pearl Harbor
The Breakfast Club
The Cider House Rules
The Gift
The Little Rascals
United 93
March 2
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
March 3
Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6
March 4
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
March 5
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
March 8
Click
March 16
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
Role Models
March 18
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
March 31
Party of Five: Seasons 1-6
The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5
Hulu
Available March 1
Dawson’s Creek: Complete Seasons 1-6
Party of Five: Complete Seasons 1-6
Damages: Complete Seasons 1-5
Extreme Ghostbusters: Complete Season 1
The Voice: Season 10 Premiere (NBC)
Not Safe with Nikki Glaser: Series Premiere (Comedy Central)
Blindspot: New Episodes (NBC)
Gotham: New Episodes (FOX)
Dude, Where’s My Car (2000)
24 Hour Party People (2002)
The Amityville Horror (2005)
Cougars, Inc. (2011)
Death Of A President (2006)
Force 10 From Navarone (1978)
Held Up (2000)
Indecent Proposal (1993)
Jock Of The Bushveld (1992)
Joey
(1998)
The Ninth Gate (1999)
Tenderness (2009)
Trading Places (1983)
Bio-Dome (1996)
Blacula (1972)
Blue Like Jazz (2012)
Box of Moonlight (1997)
Capote (2005)
The Cutting Edge (1992)
Dr. No (1963)
Drop Dead Sexy (2006)
Drugstore Cowboy (1989)
Flawless (1999)
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
From Russia With Love (1964)
Ghoulies III: Ghoulies Go To College (1991)
Goldeneye (1995)
Hot Boyz (2000)
Jade (1995)
Lewis Black: In God We Rust (2012)
Licence to Kill (1989)
Little Man Tate (1991)
Moonraker (1979)
New Rose Hotel (1999)
No Vacancy (2004)
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Regarding Henry (1991)
Revenge of the Pink Panther
(1978)
Shivers (1975)
Split Decisions (1988)
Thunderball (1965)
Tomorrow Never Dies (1993)
Top Gun (1986)
A View to a Kill (1985)
The Abandoned (2015) (*Showtime)
Becoming Bulletproof (2014) (*Showtime)
Bug (2007) (*Showtime)
The Gift (2015) (*Showtime)
Ginger & Rosa (2012) (*Showtime)
Life of a King (2013) (*Showtime)
Lumberjack Man (2015) (*Showtime)
Mistress (*Showtime)
Mo’ Better Blues (1990) (*Showtime)
Snow Day (2000) (*Showtime)
U-571 (2000) (*Showtime)
Unnatural (2015) (*Showtime)
Up in the Air (2015) (*Showtime)
Wes Craven Presents: They (2002) (*Showtime)
Available March 2
Wicked Tuna: Season 5 Premiere (Nat Geo)
Available March 3
The Real O’Neals:
Special Series Premiere (ABC)
Rosewood: New Episodes (FOX)
Balls Out (2015)
Marc Maron: More Later (2015)
Available March 4
Louie: Complete Season 5 (FX)
The Family: Special Series Premiere (ABC)
Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans (2015) (*Showtime)
Available March 5
Big Eyes (2014) (*Showtime)
Available March 7
The Family: Series Premiere (ABC)
Once Upon a Time: New Episodes (ABC)
Quantico: New Episodes (ABC)
Available March 9
The Comedians: Complete Season 1 (FX)
The Real O’Neals: Series Premiere (ABC)
Little Big Shots: Series Premiere (NBC)
Of Kings and Prophets: Series Premiere (ABC)
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: New Episodes (ABC)
Broad City: Season 3 Premiere (Comedy Central)
Sueño de Amor (Univision)
Available March 10
The Carmichael Show: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
Available March 12
Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas (2014)
The Forger (2014) (*Showtime)
Available March 13
Party Over Here: Series Premiere (FOX)
Available March 15
Brain Games: Season 7 Premiere (Nat Geo)
Epix Presents: Road to the NHL Winter Classic Ep. 201 (2015)
It’s A Mann’s World: Season 2 Premiere (BET)
Peace Officer (2015)
Available March 16
Crowded: Series Premiere (NBC)
Suspect: Series Premiere (MTV)
Catfish: Season 5 Premiere (MTV)
Available March 17
Nashville: New Episodes (ABC)
Available March 18
Camp (2003)
Steve-O: Guilty As
Charged (2016) (*Showtime)
Available March 20
Beyond The Reach (2014)
Arthur & Merlin (2015)
Available March 21
Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade: Special (FOX)
Available March 22
The Passion: Special (FOX)
Epix Presents: Road to the NHL Winter Classic Ep. 202 (2015)
Ink Master: Season 7 Premiere (Spike)
Dancing with the Stars: Season 22 Premiere (ABC)
Available March 23
Heartbeat: Series Premiere (NBC)
Available March 25
The Catch: Series Premiere (ABC)
Spring Broke (*Showtime)
Available March 27
71 (2014)
Bar Rescue: Season 4 Premiere (Spike)
Available March 29
Archer: Complete Season 6
Epix Presents: Road to the NHL Winter Classic Ep.
203 (2015)
Available March 30
The Path: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Available March 31
Empire: New Episodes (FOX)
What’s Cooking (2000)
32
HBO
Original Programming:
The Shop (3/1)
Leaving Neverland, Part 1 (3/3)
Leaving Neverland, Part 2 (3/4)
HBO First Look: The Aftermath (3/5)
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (3/18)
One Nation Under Stress (3/25)
Series Premieres:
Grisse, Series Premiere (3/6)
The Case Against Adnan Syed, Documentary Series Premiere (3/10)
Psi, Season 4 Premiere (3/29)
Barry, Season 2 Premiere (3/31)
Veep, Season 7 Premiere (3/31)
Series Finales:
2 Dope Queens, Season 2 Finale (3/1)
Crashing, Season 3 Finale (3/10)
High Maintenance, Season 3 Finale (3/17)
The Case Against Adnan Syed, Documentary Series Finale (3/31)
Theatrical Premieres:
My Friend Dahmer, 2017 (3/1)
Stratton, 2018 (3/1)
Skyscraper, 2018 (3/2)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 2018 (3/9)
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, 2018 (3/9)
The First Purge, 2018 (3/16)
The Miseducation of Cameron Post, 2018 (3/20)
The Meg, 2018 (3/23)
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, 2018 (3/30)
Estrenos:
El último traje (AKA The Last Suit), 2017 (3/1)
Desde el principo (AKA From the Beginning), 2017 (3/1)
El ultimo romantico, 2018 (AKA The Last Romance) (3/1)
Yo no me llamo Rubén Blades (AKA Ruben Blades Is Not My Name), 2018 (3/22)
Havana Street Party Presents Orishas, 2018 (3/15)
Starting March 1:
50 First Dates, 2004
Angela’s Ashes, 1999
The Client, 1994
Courage Under Fire, 1996
Date Night (Extended Version), 2010
Deja Vu, 2006
The Devil Wears Prada, 2006
Despicable Me, 2010
Drugstore Cowboy, 1989
Entrapment, 1999
The Family Fang, 2016
Green Zone, 2010
The Grudge (Extended Version), 2004
Hellbound: Hellraiser II, 1988
Knock Knock, 2015
Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector, 2006
Love & Other Drugs, 2010
Paper Heart, 2009
Sinister 2, 2015
Taps, 1981
Tarzan, 2014
The Wicker Man (Director’s Cut), 2006
The Wolfman, 2010
Twisted, 2004
Weekend at Bernie’s, 1989
Yogi Bear, 2010
Ending March 24:
Knight and Day (Alternate Version), 2010
Vampires Suck (Extended Version), 2010
Ending March 25:
Taken (Unrated Version), 2009
Ending March 26:
Fantastic Mr. Fox, 2009
Ending March 31:
Being John Malkovich, 1999
Blow, 2001
The Boy Downstairs, 2018
The Brothers McMullen, 1995
Cool Runnings, 1993
Darkest Hour, 2017
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003
Fargo, 1996
The Fabulous Baker Boys, 1989
Goodfellas, 1990
House of 1000 Corpses, 2003
House of the Dead, 2003
Inherent Vice, 2014
Justice League, 2017
The King and I, 1956
Liar Liar, 1997
Maverick, 1994
Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999
Murder at 1600, 1997
Murder on the Orient Express, 2017
Operation Dumbo Drop, 1995
Public Enemies, 2009
Reno 911: Miami, 2007
Ronin, 1998
Rupture, 2017
The Shape of Water, 2017
Sleight, 2017
Spy Kids, 2001
Super Troopers, 2002
Taking Woodstock, 2009
The Tale of Despereaux, 2008
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, 2017
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
Underworld (Unrated Version), 2003
Without a Trace, 1983
Wrong Turn 2: Dead End (Unrated Version), 2007
Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings (Unrated Version), 2011
Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines (Unrated Version), 2012
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.