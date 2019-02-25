Entertainment

What's new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO in March 2019

By Ken Haddad

What's new and what's leaving popular streaming services in March 2019? Here's the full list.

Netflix

Coming in March

On My Block: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 1

A Clockwork Orange

Apollo 13

Budapest (FR)-- NETFLIX FILM

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Disney's Saving Mr. Banks

Emma

Junebug

Larva Island: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Losers-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Northern Rescue-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

River's Edge (JP)-- NETFLIX FILM

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind-- NETFLIX FILM

The Hurt Locker

The Notebook

Tyson

Wet Hot American Summer

Winter's Bone

Your Son (ES)-- NETFLIX FILM

March 2

Romance is a Bonus Book (Korea) (Streaming Every Saturday)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 3

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 5

Disney's Christopher Robin

March 6

Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 7

Doubt

The Order-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 8

After Life-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Blue Jasmine

Formula 1: Drive to Survive-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

Immortals-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Juanita-- NETFLIX FILM

Lady J (FR)-- NETFLIX FILM

Shadow-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

The Jane Austen Book Club

Walk. Ride. Rodeo.-- NETFLIX FILM

March 12

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 13

Triple Frontier-- NETFLIX FILM

March 15

A Separation

Arrested Development: Season 5 B-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Burn Out (FR)-- NETFLIX FILM

Dry Martina (AR)-- NETFLIX FILM

Girl (BE)-- NETFLIX FILM

If I Hadn't Met You-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kung Fu Hustle

Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love, Death & Robots-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paskal (MY)-- NETFLIX FILM

Queer Eye: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Robozuna: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Lives of Others

Turn Up Charlie-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

YooHoo to the Rescue-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 16

Green Door-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 19

Amy Schumer Growing-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 21

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 22

Carlo & Malik-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Charlie's Colorforms City-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Delhi Crime-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Historia de un crimen: Colosio-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mirage (ES)-- NETFLIX FILM

Most Beautiful Thing-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Selling Sunset-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Dirt-- NETFLIX FILM

March 26

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 28

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 29

15 August (IN)-- NETFLIX FILM

Bayoneta (MX)-- NETFLIX FILM

Osmosis-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Highwaymen-- NETFLIX FILM

The Legend of Cocaine Island-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Traitors-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

March 30

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5

March 31

El sabor de las margaritas-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Burial of Kojo

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Leaving Netflix: March 2019

March 1

Bruce Almighty

Fair Game - Director's Cut

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Hostage

Pearl Harbor

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Gift

The Little Rascals

United 93

March 2

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

March 3

Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6

March 4

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

March 5

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

March 8

Click

March 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

Role Models

March 18

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

March 31

Party of Five: Seasons 1-6

The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5

Hulu

Available March 1
Dawson’s Creek: Complete Seasons 1-6
Party of Five: Complete Seasons 1-6
Damages: Complete Seasons 1-5
Extreme Ghostbusters: Complete Season 1
The Voice: Season 10 Premiere (NBC)
Not Safe with Nikki Glaser: Series Premiere (Comedy Central)
Blindspot: New Episodes (NBC)
Gotham: New Episodes (FOX)
Dude, Where’s My Car (2000)
24 Hour Party People (2002)
The Amityville Horror (2005)
Cougars, Inc.   (2011)
Death Of A President  (2006)
Force 10 From Navarone (1978)
Held Up (2000)
Indecent Proposal (1993)
Jock Of The Bushveld (1992)
Joey
(1998)
The Ninth Gate (1999)
Tenderness (2009)
Trading Places (1983)
Bio-Dome (1996)
Blacula (1972)
Blue Like Jazz  (2012)
Box of Moonlight (1997)
Capote (2005)
The Cutting Edge (1992)
Dr. No (1963)
Drop Dead Sexy (2006)
Drugstore Cowboy (1989)
Flawless (1999)
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
From Russia With Love (1964)
Ghoulies III: Ghoulies Go To College (1991)
Goldeneye (1995)
Hot Boyz (2000)
Jade (1995)
Lewis Black: In God We Rust (2012)
Licence to Kill  (1989)
Little Man Tate (1991)
Moonraker (1979)
New Rose Hotel (1999)
No Vacancy (2004)
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Regarding Henry (1991)
Revenge of the Pink Panther
(1978)
Shivers (1975)
Split Decisions (1988)
Thunderball (1965)
Tomorrow Never Dies (1993)
Top Gun (1986)
A View to a Kill (1985)
The Abandoned (2015) (*Showtime)
Becoming Bulletproof (2014) (*Showtime)
Bug (2007) (*Showtime)
The Gift (2015) (*Showtime)
Ginger & Rosa (2012) (*Showtime)
Life of a King (2013) (*Showtime)
Lumberjack Man (2015) (*Showtime)
Mistress  (*Showtime)
Mo’ Better Blues (1990) (*Showtime)
Snow Day (2000) (*Showtime)
U-571 (2000) (*Showtime)
Unnatural (2015) (*Showtime)
Up in the Air (2015) (*Showtime)
Wes Craven Presents: They (2002) (*Showtime)

Available March 2
Wicked Tuna: Season 5 Premiere (Nat Geo) 

Available March 3
The Real O’Neals:
Special Series Premiere (ABC)
Rosewood: New Episodes (FOX)
Balls Out (2015)
Marc Maron: More Later (2015)

Available March 4
Louie: Complete Season 5 (FX)
The Family: Special Series Premiere (ABC)
Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans (2015) (*Showtime)

Available March 5
Big Eyes (2014) (*Showtime)

Available March 7
The Family: Series Premiere (ABC)
Once Upon a Time: New Episodes (ABC)
Quantico: New Episodes (ABC)

Available March 9
The Comedians: Complete Season 1 (FX)
The Real O’Neals: Series Premiere  (ABC)
Little Big Shots: Series Premiere (NBC)
Of Kings and Prophets: Series Premiere (ABC)
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: New Episodes (ABC)
Broad City: Season 3 Premiere (Comedy Central)
Sueño de Amor (Univision)

Available March 10
The Carmichael Show: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Available March 12
Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas (2014)
The Forger (2014) (*Showtime)

Available March 13
Party Over Here: Series Premiere (FOX)

Available March 15
Brain Games: Season 7 Premiere (Nat Geo)
Epix Presents: Road to the NHL Winter Classic Ep. 201 (2015)
It’s A Mann’s World: Season 2 Premiere (BET)
Peace Officer (2015)

Available March 16
Crowded: Series Premiere (NBC)
Suspect: Series Premiere (MTV)
Catfish: Season 5 Premiere (MTV)

Available March 17
Nashville: New Episodes (ABC)

Available March 18
Camp (2003)
Steve-O: Guilty As
Charged (2016) (*Showtime)

Available March 20
Beyond The Reach  (2014)
Arthur & Merlin (2015)

Available March 21
Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade: Special (FOX)

Available March 22
The Passion: Special (FOX)
Epix Presents: Road to the NHL Winter Classic Ep. 202 (2015)
Ink Master: Season 7 Premiere (Spike)
Dancing with the Stars: Season 22 Premiere (ABC)

Available March 23
Heartbeat: Series Premiere (NBC)

Available March 25
The Catch: Series Premiere (ABC)
Spring Broke (*Showtime)

Available March 27
71 (2014)
Bar Rescue: Season 4 Premiere (Spike)

Available March 29
Archer: Complete Season 6
Epix Presents: Road to the NHL Winter Classic Ep.
203 (2015)

Available March 30
The Path: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available March 31
Empire: New Episodes (FOX)
What’s Cooking (2000)
32

HBO

Original Programming:
The Shop (3/1)
Leaving Neverland, Part 1 (3/3)
Leaving Neverland, Part 2 (3/4)
HBO First Look: The Aftermath (3/5)
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (3/18)
One Nation Under Stress (3/25)

Series Premieres:
Grisse, Series Premiere (3/6)
The Case Against Adnan Syed, Documentary Series Premiere (3/10)
Psi, Season 4 Premiere (3/29)
Barry, Season 2 Premiere (3/31)
Veep, Season 7 Premiere (3/31)

Series Finales:
2 Dope Queens, Season 2 Finale (3/1)
Crashing, Season 3 Finale (3/10)
High Maintenance, Season 3 Finale (3/17)
The Case Against Adnan Syed, Documentary Series Finale (3/31)

Theatrical Premieres:
My Friend Dahmer, 2017 (3/1)
Stratton, 2018 (3/1)
Skyscraper, 2018 (3/2)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 2018 (3/9)
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, 2018 (3/9)
The First Purge, 2018 (3/16)
The Miseducation of Cameron Post, 2018 (3/20)
The Meg, 2018 (3/23)
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, 2018 (3/30)

Estrenos:
El último traje (AKA The Last Suit), 2017 (3/1)
Desde el principo (AKA From the Beginning), 2017 (3/1)
El ultimo romantico, 2018 (AKA The Last Romance) (3/1)
Yo no me llamo Rubén Blades (AKA Ruben Blades Is Not My Name), 2018 (3/22)
Havana Street Party Presents Orishas, 2018 (3/15)

Starting March 1:
50 First Dates, 2004
Angela’s Ashes, 1999
The Client, 1994
Courage Under Fire, 1996
Date Night (Extended Version), 2010
Deja Vu, 2006
The Devil Wears Prada, 2006
Despicable Me, 2010
Drugstore Cowboy, 1989
Entrapment, 1999
The Family Fang, 2016
Green Zone, 2010
The Grudge (Extended Version), 2004
Hellbound: Hellraiser II, 1988
Knock Knock, 2015
Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector, 2006
Love & Other Drugs, 2010
Paper Heart, 2009
Sinister 2, 2015
Taps, 1981
Tarzan, 2014
The Wicker Man (Director’s Cut), 2006
The Wolfman, 2010
Twisted, 2004
Weekend at Bernie’s, 1989
Yogi Bear, 2010

Ending March 24:
Knight and Day (Alternate Version), 2010
Vampires Suck (Extended Version), 2010

Ending March 25:
Taken (Unrated Version), 2009

Ending March 26:
Fantastic Mr. Fox, 2009

Ending March 31:
Being John Malkovich, 1999
Blow, 2001
The Boy Downstairs, 2018
The Brothers McMullen, 1995
Cool Runnings, 1993
Darkest Hour, 2017
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003
Fargo, 1996
The Fabulous Baker Boys, 1989
Goodfellas, 1990
House of 1000 Corpses, 2003
House of the Dead, 2003
Inherent Vice, 2014
Justice League, 2017
The King and I, 1956
Liar Liar, 1997
Maverick, 1994
Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999
Murder at 1600, 1997
Murder on the Orient Express, 2017
Operation Dumbo Drop, 1995
Public Enemies, 2009
Reno 911: Miami, 2007
Ronin, 1998
Rupture, 2017
The Shape of Water, 2017
Sleight, 2017
Spy Kids, 2001
Super Troopers, 2002
Taking Woodstock, 2009
The Tale of Despereaux, 2008
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, 2017
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
Underworld (Unrated Version), 2003
Without a Trace, 1983
Wrong Turn 2: Dead End (Unrated Version), 2007
Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings (Unrated Version), 2011
Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines (Unrated Version), 2012

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.