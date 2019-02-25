What's new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO in March 2019

What's new and what's leaving popular streaming services in March 2019? Here's the full list.

Netflix

Coming in March

On My Block: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 1

A Clockwork Orange

Apollo 13

Budapest (FR)-- NETFLIX FILM

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Disney's Saving Mr. Banks

Emma

Junebug

Larva Island: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Losers-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Northern Rescue-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

River's Edge (JP)-- NETFLIX FILM

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind-- NETFLIX FILM

The Hurt Locker

The Notebook

Tyson

Wet Hot American Summer

Winter's Bone

Your Son (ES)-- NETFLIX FILM

March 2

Romance is a Bonus Book (Korea) (Streaming Every Saturday)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 3

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 5

Disney's Christopher Robin

March 6

Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 7

Doubt

The Order-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 8

After Life-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Blue Jasmine

Formula 1: Drive to Survive-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

Immortals-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Juanita-- NETFLIX FILM

Lady J (FR)-- NETFLIX FILM

Shadow-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

The Jane Austen Book Club

Walk. Ride. Rodeo.-- NETFLIX FILM

March 12

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 13

Triple Frontier-- NETFLIX FILM

March 15

A Separation

Arrested Development: Season 5 B-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Burn Out (FR)-- NETFLIX FILM

Dry Martina (AR)-- NETFLIX FILM

Girl (BE)-- NETFLIX FILM

If I Hadn't Met You-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kung Fu Hustle

Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love, Death & Robots-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paskal (MY)-- NETFLIX FILM

Queer Eye: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Robozuna: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Lives of Others

Turn Up Charlie-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

YooHoo to the Rescue-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 16

Green Door-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 19

Amy Schumer Growing-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 21

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 22

Carlo & Malik-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Charlie's Colorforms City-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Delhi Crime-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Historia de un crimen: Colosio-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mirage (ES)-- NETFLIX FILM

Most Beautiful Thing-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Selling Sunset-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Dirt-- NETFLIX FILM

March 26

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 28

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 29

15 August (IN)-- NETFLIX FILM

Bayoneta (MX)-- NETFLIX FILM

Osmosis-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Highwaymen-- NETFLIX FILM

The Legend of Cocaine Island-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Traitors-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

March 30

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5

March 31

El sabor de las margaritas-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Burial of Kojo

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Leaving Netflix: March 2019

March 1

Bruce Almighty

Fair Game - Director's Cut

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Hostage

Pearl Harbor

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Gift

The Little Rascals

United 93

March 2

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

March 3

Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6

March 4

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

March 5

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

March 8

Click

March 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

Role Models

March 18

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

March 31

Party of Five: Seasons 1-6

The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5

Hulu

Available March 1

Dawson’s Creek: Complete Seasons 1-6

Party of Five: Complete Seasons 1-6

Damages: Complete Seasons 1-5

Extreme Ghostbusters: Complete Season 1

The Voice: Season 10 Premiere (NBC)

Not Safe with Nikki Glaser: Series Premiere (Comedy Central)

Blindspot: New Episodes (NBC)

Gotham: New Episodes (FOX)

Dude, Where’s My Car (2000)

24 Hour Party People (2002)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

Cougars, Inc. (2011)

Death Of A President (2006)

Force 10 From Navarone (1978)

Held Up (2000)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Jock Of The Bushveld (1992)

Joey

(1998)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

Tenderness (2009)

Trading Places (1983)

Bio-Dome (1996)

Blacula (1972)

Blue Like Jazz (2012)

Box of Moonlight (1997)

Capote (2005)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

Dr. No (1963)

Drop Dead Sexy (2006)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

Flawless (1999)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia With Love (1964)

Ghoulies III: Ghoulies Go To College (1991)

Goldeneye (1995)

Hot Boyz (2000)

Jade (1995)

Lewis Black: In God We Rust (2012)

Licence to Kill (1989)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Moonraker (1979)

New Rose Hotel (1999)

No Vacancy (2004)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Revenge of the Pink Panther

(1978)

Shivers (1975)

Split Decisions (1988)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1993)

Top Gun (1986)

A View to a Kill (1985)

The Abandoned (2015) (*Showtime)

Becoming Bulletproof (2014) (*Showtime)

Bug (2007) (*Showtime)

The Gift (2015) (*Showtime)

Ginger & Rosa (2012) (*Showtime)

Life of a King (2013) (*Showtime)

Lumberjack Man (2015) (*Showtime)

Mistress (*Showtime)

Mo’ Better Blues (1990) (*Showtime)

Snow Day (2000) (*Showtime)

U-571 (2000) (*Showtime)

Unnatural (2015) (*Showtime)

Up in the Air (2015) (*Showtime)

Wes Craven Presents: They (2002) (*Showtime)

Available March 2

Wicked Tuna: Season 5 Premiere (Nat Geo)

Available March 3

The Real O’Neals:

Special Series Premiere (ABC)

Rosewood: New Episodes (FOX)

Balls Out (2015)

Marc Maron: More Later (2015)

Available March 4

Louie: Complete Season 5 (FX)

The Family: Special Series Premiere (ABC)

Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans (2015) (*Showtime)

Available March 5

Big Eyes (2014) (*Showtime)

Available March 7

The Family: Series Premiere (ABC)

Once Upon a Time: New Episodes (ABC)

Quantico: New Episodes (ABC)

Available March 9

The Comedians: Complete Season 1 (FX)

The Real O’Neals: Series Premiere (ABC)

Little Big Shots: Series Premiere (NBC)

Of Kings and Prophets: Series Premiere (ABC)

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: New Episodes (ABC)

Broad City: Season 3 Premiere (Comedy Central)

Sueño de Amor (Univision)

Available March 10

The Carmichael Show: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Available March 12

Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas (2014)

The Forger (2014) (*Showtime)

Available March 13

Party Over Here: Series Premiere (FOX)

Available March 15

Brain Games: Season 7 Premiere (Nat Geo)

Epix Presents: Road to the NHL Winter Classic Ep. 201 (2015)

It’s A Mann’s World: Season 2 Premiere (BET)

Peace Officer (2015)

Available March 16

Crowded: Series Premiere (NBC)

Suspect: Series Premiere (MTV)

Catfish: Season 5 Premiere (MTV)

Available March 17

Nashville: New Episodes (ABC)

Available March 18

Camp (2003)

Steve-O: Guilty As

Charged (2016) (*Showtime)

Available March 20

Beyond The Reach (2014)

Arthur & Merlin (2015)

Available March 21

Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade: Special (FOX)

Available March 22

The Passion: Special (FOX)

Epix Presents: Road to the NHL Winter Classic Ep. 202 (2015)

Ink Master: Season 7 Premiere (Spike)

Dancing with the Stars: Season 22 Premiere (ABC)

Available March 23

Heartbeat: Series Premiere (NBC)

Available March 25

The Catch: Series Premiere (ABC)

Spring Broke (*Showtime)

Available March 27

71 (2014)

Bar Rescue: Season 4 Premiere (Spike)

Available March 29

Archer: Complete Season 6

Epix Presents: Road to the NHL Winter Classic Ep.

203 (2015)

Available March 30

The Path: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available March 31

Empire: New Episodes (FOX)

What’s Cooking (2000)

HBO

Original Programming:

The Shop (3/1)

Leaving Neverland, Part 1 (3/3)

Leaving Neverland, Part 2 (3/4)

HBO First Look: The Aftermath (3/5)

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (3/18)

One Nation Under Stress (3/25)

Series Premieres:

Grisse, Series Premiere (3/6)

The Case Against Adnan Syed, Documentary Series Premiere (3/10)

Psi, Season 4 Premiere (3/29)

Barry, Season 2 Premiere (3/31)

Veep, Season 7 Premiere (3/31)

Series Finales:

2 Dope Queens, Season 2 Finale (3/1)

Crashing, Season 3 Finale (3/10)

High Maintenance, Season 3 Finale (3/17)

The Case Against Adnan Syed, Documentary Series Finale (3/31)

Theatrical Premieres:

My Friend Dahmer, 2017 (3/1)

Stratton, 2018 (3/1)

Skyscraper, 2018 (3/2)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 2018 (3/9)

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, 2018 (3/9)

The First Purge, 2018 (3/16)

The Miseducation of Cameron Post, 2018 (3/20)

The Meg, 2018 (3/23)

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, 2018 (3/30)

Estrenos:

El último traje (AKA The Last Suit), 2017 (3/1)

Desde el principo (AKA From the Beginning), 2017 (3/1)

El ultimo romantico, 2018 (AKA The Last Romance) (3/1)

Yo no me llamo Rubén Blades (AKA Ruben Blades Is Not My Name), 2018 (3/22)

Havana Street Party Presents Orishas, 2018 (3/15)

Starting March 1:

50 First Dates, 2004

Angela’s Ashes, 1999

The Client, 1994

Courage Under Fire, 1996

Date Night (Extended Version), 2010

Deja Vu, 2006

The Devil Wears Prada, 2006

Despicable Me, 2010

Drugstore Cowboy, 1989

Entrapment, 1999

The Family Fang, 2016

Green Zone, 2010

The Grudge (Extended Version), 2004

Hellbound: Hellraiser II, 1988

Knock Knock, 2015

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector, 2006

Love & Other Drugs, 2010

Paper Heart, 2009

Sinister 2, 2015

Taps, 1981

Tarzan, 2014

The Wicker Man (Director’s Cut), 2006

The Wolfman, 2010

Twisted, 2004

Weekend at Bernie’s, 1989

Yogi Bear, 2010

Ending March 24:

Knight and Day (Alternate Version), 2010

Vampires Suck (Extended Version), 2010

Ending March 25:

Taken (Unrated Version), 2009

Ending March 26:

Fantastic Mr. Fox, 2009

Ending March 31:

Being John Malkovich, 1999

Blow, 2001

The Boy Downstairs, 2018

The Brothers McMullen, 1995

Cool Runnings, 1993

Darkest Hour, 2017

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003

Fargo, 1996

The Fabulous Baker Boys, 1989

Goodfellas, 1990

House of 1000 Corpses, 2003

House of the Dead, 2003

Inherent Vice, 2014

Justice League, 2017

The King and I, 1956

Liar Liar, 1997

Maverick, 1994

Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999

Murder at 1600, 1997

Murder on the Orient Express, 2017

Operation Dumbo Drop, 1995

Public Enemies, 2009

Reno 911: Miami, 2007

Ronin, 1998

Rupture, 2017

The Shape of Water, 2017

Sleight, 2017

Spy Kids, 2001

Super Troopers, 2002

Taking Woodstock, 2009

The Tale of Despereaux, 2008

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, 2017

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

Underworld (Unrated Version), 2003

Without a Trace, 1983

Wrong Turn 2: Dead End (Unrated Version), 2007

Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings (Unrated Version), 2011

Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines (Unrated Version), 2012

