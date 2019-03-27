What's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO in April 2019

What's new and what's leaving your favorite streaming services in April? Here's what to expect.

Netflix - April 2019

New on April 1

ULTRAMAN (series)

Across The Line

All the President’s Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Evolution

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

I Am Legend

Lakeview Terrace

Monster House

Obsessed

Penelope

Pineapple Express

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2

P.S. I Love You

Snatch

Spy Kids

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

The Bone Collector

The Fifth Element

The Golden Compass

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Valkyrie

April 2

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (comedy special)

April 3

Suzzanna: Buried Alive (movie)

April 5

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 (series)

In The Shadows

Legacies: Season 1

Our Planet (series)

Persona: Collection (series)

Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor (series)

Spirit Riding Free: Season 8 (series)

Tijuana (series)

Unicorn Store (Netflix movie)

April 9

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6 (series)

April 10

New Girl: Season 7

You vs. Wild (series)

April 11

Black Summer (series)

April 12

A Land Imagined (Netflix movie)

Band Aid

Huge in France (series)

Mighty Little Bheem (series)

The Perfect Date (movie)

The Silence (movie)

Special (series)

Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? (movie)

April 15

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 1

No Good Nick (series)

The New Romantic

April 16

Super Monsters Furever Friends (Netflix series)

April 18

My First First Love (series)

April 19

A Fortunate Man (Netflix movie)

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage (series)

Cuckoo: Season 5 (series)

I, Daniel Blake

Music Teacher (movie)

Rilakkuma and Kaoru (series)

Samantha!: Season 2 (series)

Someone Great (movie)

April 20

Grass is Greener (series)

April 22

Pinky Malinky: Part 2 (series)

Selection Day - New Episodes (series)

April 23

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix series)

April 24

Bonding (Netflix series)

April 25

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version

The Ugly Truth

April 26

The Protector: Season 2 (series)

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads (series)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2 (series)

Street Food (Netflix series)

The Sapphires

Yankee (series)

April 27

American Honey

April 28

Señora Acero: Season 5

April 29

Burning

The Imitation Game

April 30

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward

Baki: Part 2 (series)

Ingress: The Animation (series)

April (date TBD)

Chambers (series)

What's new on Hulu

Available April 1

Shades of Blue: Season 1 Finale (NBC)

You, Me & the Apocalypse: Season 1 Finale (NBC)

Alfie (2004) (*Showtime)

American Loser (2007) (*Showtime)

Amistad (1997)

And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird! (1991)

Arctic Tale (2007) (*Showtime)

The Arrival (1996)

Away From Her (2006) (*Showtime)

Bad Boys II (2003)

Bananas (1971)

Barbershop: Complete Season

1 (*Showtime)

Basic Instinct 2 (2006) (*Showtime)

The Bear (1988) (*Showtime)

Bloodsucking Bastards (2015) (*Showtime)

Brighton Rock (2010)

Carlos (2010)

Chelsea Walls (2001)

Cinema Paradiso (1988) (*Showtime)

Count Yorga, Vampire (1970)

Cube (1998)

Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)

Cube Zero (2005)

Dead Heat (2002)

Dead Man (1995) (*Showtime)

The Dead Zone (1983)

Death Wish (1974)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Dr. T. and the Women (2000) (*Showtime)

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993) (*Showtime)

Dream Lover (1994)

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982) (*Showtime)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) (*Showtime)

Gang Related (1997)

Gravy (2015) (*Showtime)

The Grifters (1990) (*Showtime)

The Incredible Two-Headed Transplant (1971)

Into The Blue (2005)

Lars and The Real Girl (2007)

The Last Survivors (2014) (*Showtime)

Liberty Stands Still (2002)

Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

Loosies (2011)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006) (*Showtime)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) (*Showtime)

Match (2014) (*Showtime)

Maximum Overdrive (1986)

A Mighty Heart (2007) (*Showtime)

Murder in the Dark (2013) (*Showtime)

Music from Another Room (1998)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Five Wives (2000)

Naked Gun 2&1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)

Nurse (2014)

Open Your Eyes (1997) (*Showtime)

The Package (2013) (*Showtime)

Paddington (2014) (*Showtime)

Paris (2008)

Payback (1999)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Pootie Tang (2001)

Pumpkin (2002)

Pumpkinhead (1988)

Rare Birds (2002)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

The Riot Club (2014) (*Showtime)

Ronin (1998)

Santee (1975)

SCB30: Chavez vs. Haugen (*Showtime)

SCB30: Fight of the Year: Castillo vs. Corrales I (*Showtime)

SCB30: Fight of the Year: Castro vs. Jackson (*Showtime)

SCB30: Fight of the Year: Matthysse vs. Molina (*Showtime)

Scream, Blacula, Scream (1973)

Second Arrival (1998)

Shopgirl (2005) (*Showtime)

Sicko (2007) (*Showtime)

Simon Says (2009)

Skipped Parts (2001)

Solo con T u Pareja (1991)

Step Into Liquid (2003)

Submission of Emma Marx 2: Boundaries (2015) (*Showtime)

Swimming With Sharks (1994)

Teen Wolf Too (1987)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) (*Showtime)

The Wicked Within (2015) (*Showtime)

The Wraith (1986) (*Showtime)

Zombies of Mass Destruction (2009)

Available April 2

The Duff (2015)

(*Showtime)

Available April 3

Life or Debt: Series Premiere (Spike)

Available April 4

11.22.63: Series Finale – Complete Limited Series Streaming (Hulu Original)

Teen Mom: Season 5 Finale (MTV)

Available April 5

Awkward: All New Episodes (MTV)

Faking It: Season 3 Premiere (MTV)

Available April 6

American Idol, American Dreams: Special (Fox)

Family Therapy: Series Premiere (VH1)

Mob Wives: Season 6 Finale (VH1)

Teachers: Season 1 Finale (TV Land)

Available April 7

Idiotsitter: Season 1 Finale (Comedy Central)

Workaholics: Season 6 Finale (Comedy Central)

Available April 8

American Idol: Series Finale (Fox)

Game of Silence: Series Premiere (NBC)

All Things Must Pass (2015) (*Showtime)

Available April 9

My Mad Fat Diary: Complete Series (US Premiere – Endemol Shine Intl.)

Siblings: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Zodiak Rights)

Sleepy Hollow: Season 3 Finale (Fox)

Sliding Doors (1998)

Maggie (2015)

Chappie (2015)

Available April 10

Braquo: Complete Season 3 (Zodiak Rights)

Available April 11

Love & Hip Hop: Season 6 Finale (VH1)

The Story of God: Series Premiere (Nat Geo)

Available April 12

The Mindy Project: All New Episodes (Hulu Original)

It’s a Mann’s World: Season 2 Finale (VH1)

iZombie: Season 2 Finale (CW)

Available April 14

Strong: Series Premiere (NBC)

Available April 15

American Grit: Series Premiere (Fox)

Bones: All New Episodes (Fox)

Primal Survivor: Series Premiere (Nat Geo)

Before the Fall (2004)

The Whistleblower (2010)

Girl on the Edge (2015)

Available April 16

ShoBox: The New Generation (4/15/16) (*Showtime)

Available April 17

Showtime Championship Boxing: Russell Jr. vs. Hyland (*Showtime)

Available April 18

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 1 Finale (CW)

Available April 19

Containment: Series Premiere (CW)

Hard Candy (2005)

Tangerines (2015)

Available April 20

Deadbeat: Premiere – Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 3 Finale (Fox)

Available April 21

Sweet Micky for President (2015) (*Showtime)

Available April 23

It Follows (2014) (*Showtime)

Available April 25

Reign: All New Episodes (CW)

Available April 26

Lucifer: Season 1 Finale (Fox)

Available April 27

Frente al Mismo Rostro: Complete Season 1 (Univision)

Available April 28

The Yard: Complete Season 1 (Nat Geo)

Available April 29

Pasión y Poder: Series Finale (Univision)

The Selfish Giant (2013)

W. Kamau Bell: Semi-Prominent Negro (*Showtime)

Available April 30

Hell’s Kitchen: Season 15 Finale (Fox)

Life Below Zero: Complete Season 7 (Nat Geo)

What's new on HBO

Season Premieres:

Golden Life, Season 3 Premiere (4/1)

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, Season 2 Premiere (4/5)

Game of Thrones, Season 8 Premiere (4/14)

Gentleman Jack, Series Premiere (4/22)

On Tour with Asperger’s Are Us, Six Part Docuseries Premiere (4/30)

Season Finales:

Esme and Roy, Season 1 (4/27)

Original Programming:

Native Son (4/6)

Sesame Street: Julia’s Haircut (4/8)

VICE Special Report (4/19)

HBO First Look: John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum (4/23)

HBO First Look: Tolkien (4/25)

Entre Nos: Spot On, 2018 (4/26)

2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (4/27)

Theatrical Premieres:

The Nun, 2018 (4/6)

Crazy Rich Asians, 2018 (4/13)

BlacKkKlansman, 2018 (4/20)

The Darkest Minds, 2018 (4/27)

Estrenos:

Habana Boxing Club, 2018 (4/1)

El piedra (AKA The Stone), 2018 (4/5)

El paramo (AKA The Squad), 2011 (4/12)

Animal, 2018 (4/12)

Acusada (The Accused), 2018 (4/19)

New Releases:

April 1

A Fantastic Fear of Everything, 2012

A Time to Kill, 1996

A Walk in the Clouds, 1995

Annie Hall, 1977

Bananas, 1971

Ben, 1972

Color of Night (Director’s Cut Only), 1994

The Green Inferno, 2015

Griff The Invisible, 2011

Hannah and Her Sisters, 1986

Hoffa, 1992

I Am Sam, 2002

Jonah Hex, 2010

Just Wright, 2010

Kingdom of Heaven (Director’s Cut), 2005

The Little Rascals, 1994

Manhattan, 1979

Mean Girls, 2004

October Sky, 1999

Pride, 2007

Repo Men (Extended Version), 2010

Slow Burn, 2007

Splice, 2010

Suffragette, 2015

Veronica Mars, 2014

Waking Ned Devine, 1998

Leaving HBO Now and HBO Go:

Ending April 24

Man on Fire, 2004

Ending April 27

Wonder Woman, 2017

Ending April 30

American Loser, 2011

Analyze That, 2002

Analyze This, 1999

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (Extended Version), 2004

Cheaper by the Dozen, 2003

Cop Car, 2015

Dances with Wolves (Extended Version), 1990

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, 2017

Edge of Darkness, 2010

Father Figures, 2017

First Daughter, 2004

Four Christmases, 2008

The Greatest Showman (Sing-Along Version), 2017

House of the Dead 2, 2006

Invictus, 2009

The Lost Boys, 1987

Lowriders, 2017

The Midnight Meat Train (Unrated Version), 2008

The Mummy, 2017

The Nutty Professor, 1996

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000

Once Upon a Time in Mexico, 2003

Phantom Thread, 2017

Pitch Perfect 3, 2017

Romeo Must Die, 2000

