What's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO in April 2019

What's new and what's leaving your favorite streaming services in April? Here's what to expect.
Netflix - April 2019
New on April 1
- ULTRAMAN (series)
- Across The Line
- All the President’s Men
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Deliverance
- Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
- Evolution
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Friday the 13th (2009)
- I Am Legend
- Lakeview Terrace
- Monster House
- Obsessed
- Penelope
- Pineapple Express
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2
- P.S. I Love You
- Snatch
- Spy Kids
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
- The Bone Collector
- The Fifth Element
- The Golden Compass
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
- Valkyrie
April 2
- Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (comedy special)
April 3
- Suzzanna: Buried Alive (movie)
April 5
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 (series)
- In The Shadows
- Legacies: Season 1
- Our Planet (series)
- Persona: Collection (series)
- Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor (series)
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 8 (series)
- Tijuana (series)
- Unicorn Store (Netflix movie)
April 9
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6 (series)
April 10
- New Girl: Season 7
- You vs. Wild (series)
April 11
- Black Summer (series)
April 12
- A Land Imagined (Netflix movie)
- Band Aid
- Huge in France (series)
- Mighty Little Bheem (series)
- The Perfect Date (movie)
- The Silence (movie)
- Special (series)
- Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? (movie)
April 15
- Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 1
- No Good Nick (series)
- The New Romantic
April 16
- Super Monsters Furever Friends (Netflix series)
April 18
- My First First Love (series)
April 19
- A Fortunate Man (Netflix movie)
- Brené Brown: The Call to Courage (series)
- Cuckoo: Season 5 (series)
- I, Daniel Blake
- Music Teacher (movie)
- Rilakkuma and Kaoru (series)
- Samantha!: Season 2 (series)
- Someone Great (movie)
April 20
- Grass is Greener (series)
April 22
- Pinky Malinky: Part 2 (series)
- Selection Day - New Episodes (series)
April 23
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix series)
April 24
- Bonding (Netflix series)
April 25
- The Hateful Eight: Extended Version
- The Ugly Truth
April 26
- The Protector: Season 2 (series)
- ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads (series)
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2 (series)
- Street Food (Netflix series)
- The Sapphires
- Yankee (series)
April 27
- American Honey
April 28
- Señora Acero: Season 5
April 29
- Burning
- The Imitation Game
April 30
- Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward
- Baki: Part 2 (series)
- Ingress: The Animation (series)
April (date TBD)
- Chambers (series)
What's new on Hulu
Available April 1
Shades of Blue: Season 1 Finale (NBC)
You, Me & the Apocalypse: Season 1 Finale (NBC)
Alfie (2004) (*Showtime)
American Loser (2007) (*Showtime)
Amistad (1997)
And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird! (1991)
Arctic Tale (2007) (*Showtime)
The Arrival (1996)
Away From Her (2006) (*Showtime)
Bad Boys II (2003)
Bananas (1971)
Barbershop: Complete Season
1 (*Showtime)
Basic Instinct 2 (2006) (*Showtime)
The Bear (1988) (*Showtime)
Bloodsucking Bastards (2015) (*Showtime)
Brighton Rock (2010)
Carlos (2010)
Chelsea Walls (2001)
Cinema Paradiso (1988) (*Showtime)
Count Yorga, Vampire (1970)
Cube (1998)
Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)
Cube Zero (2005)
Dead Heat (2002)
Dead Man (1995) (*Showtime)
The Dead Zone (1983)
Death Wish (1974)
Deuces Wild (2002)
Donnie Brasco (1997)
Dr. T. and the Women (2000) (*Showtime)
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993) (*Showtime)
Dream Lover (1994)
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982) (*Showtime)
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) (*Showtime)
Gang Related (1997)
Gravy (2015) (*Showtime)
The Grifters (1990) (*Showtime)
The Incredible Two-Headed Transplant (1971)
Into The Blue (2005)
Lars and The Real Girl (2007)
The Last Survivors (2014) (*Showtime)
Liberty Stands Still (2002)
Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)
Loosies (2011)
Lucky Number Slevin (2006) (*Showtime)
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) (*Showtime)
Match (2014) (*Showtime)
Maximum Overdrive (1986)
A Mighty Heart (2007) (*Showtime)
Murder in the Dark (2013) (*Showtime)
Music from Another Room (1998)
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
My Five Wives (2000)
Naked Gun 2&1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)
Nurse (2014)
Open Your Eyes (1997) (*Showtime)
The Package (2013) (*Showtime)
Paddington (2014) (*Showtime)
Paris (2008)
Payback (1999)
The Peacemaker (1997)
Pootie Tang (2001)
Pumpkin (2002)
Pumpkinhead (1988)
Rare Birds (2002)
Rescue Dawn (2007)
The Riot Club (2014) (*Showtime)
Ronin (1998)
Santee (1975)
SCB30: Chavez vs. Haugen (*Showtime)
SCB30: Fight of the Year: Castillo vs. Corrales I (*Showtime)
SCB30: Fight of the Year: Castro vs. Jackson (*Showtime)
SCB30: Fight of the Year: Matthysse vs. Molina (*Showtime)
Scream, Blacula, Scream (1973)
Second Arrival (1998)
Shopgirl (2005) (*Showtime)
Sicko (2007) (*Showtime)
Simon Says (2009)
Skipped Parts (2001)
Solo con T u Pareja (1991)
Step Into Liquid (2003)
Submission of Emma Marx 2: Boundaries (2015) (*Showtime)
Swimming With Sharks (1994)
Teen Wolf Too (1987)
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) (*Showtime)
The Wicked Within (2015) (*Showtime)
The Wraith (1986) (*Showtime)
Zombies of Mass Destruction (2009)
Available April 2
The Duff (2015)
(*Showtime)
Available April 3
Life or Debt: Series Premiere (Spike)
Available April 4
11.22.63: Series Finale – Complete Limited Series Streaming (Hulu Original)
Teen Mom: Season 5 Finale (MTV)
Available April 5
Awkward: All New Episodes (MTV)
Faking It: Season 3 Premiere (MTV)
Available April 6
American Idol, American Dreams: Special (Fox)
Family Therapy: Series Premiere (VH1)
Mob Wives: Season 6 Finale (VH1)
Teachers: Season 1 Finale (TV Land)
Available April 7
Idiotsitter: Season 1 Finale (Comedy Central)
Workaholics: Season 6 Finale (Comedy Central)
Available April 8
American Idol: Series Finale (Fox)
Game of Silence: Series Premiere (NBC)
All Things Must Pass (2015) (*Showtime)
Available April 9
My Mad Fat Diary: Complete Series (US Premiere – Endemol Shine Intl.)
Siblings: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Zodiak Rights)
Sleepy Hollow: Season 3 Finale (Fox)
Sliding Doors (1998)
Maggie (2015)
Chappie (2015)
Available April 10
Braquo: Complete Season 3 (Zodiak Rights)
Available April 11
Love & Hip Hop: Season 6 Finale (VH1)
The Story of God: Series Premiere (Nat Geo)
Available April 12
The Mindy Project: All New Episodes (Hulu Original)
It’s a Mann’s World: Season 2 Finale (VH1)
iZombie: Season 2 Finale (CW)
Available April 14
Strong: Series Premiere (NBC)
Available April 15
American Grit: Series Premiere (Fox)
Bones: All New Episodes (Fox)
Primal Survivor: Series Premiere (Nat Geo)
Before the Fall (2004)
The Whistleblower (2010)
Girl on the Edge (2015)
Available April 16
ShoBox: The New Generation (4/15/16) (*Showtime)
Available April 17
Showtime Championship Boxing: Russell Jr. vs. Hyland (*Showtime)
Available April 18
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 1 Finale (CW)
Available April 19
Containment: Series Premiere (CW)
Hard Candy (2005)
Tangerines (2015)
Available April 20
Deadbeat: Premiere – Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 3 Finale (Fox)
Available April 21
Sweet Micky for President (2015) (*Showtime)
Available April 23
It Follows (2014) (*Showtime)
Available April 25
Reign: All New Episodes (CW)
Available April 26
Lucifer: Season 1 Finale (Fox)
Available April 27
Frente al Mismo Rostro: Complete Season 1 (Univision)
Available April 28
The Yard: Complete Season 1 (Nat Geo)
Available April 29
Pasión y Poder: Series Finale (Univision)
The Selfish Giant (2013)
W. Kamau Bell: Semi-Prominent Negro (*Showtime)
Available April 30
Hell’s Kitchen: Season 15 Finale (Fox)
Life Below Zero: Complete Season 7 (Nat Geo)
What's new on HBO
Season Premieres:
Golden Life, Season 3 Premiere (4/1)
Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, Season 2 Premiere (4/5)
Game of Thrones, Season 8 Premiere (4/14)
Gentleman Jack, Series Premiere (4/22)
On Tour with Asperger’s Are Us, Six Part Docuseries Premiere (4/30)
Season Finales:
Esme and Roy, Season 1 (4/27)
Original Programming:
Native Son (4/6)
Sesame Street: Julia’s Haircut (4/8)
VICE Special Report (4/19)
HBO First Look: John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum (4/23)
HBO First Look: Tolkien (4/25)
Entre Nos: Spot On, 2018 (4/26)
2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (4/27)
Theatrical Premieres:
The Nun, 2018 (4/6)
Crazy Rich Asians, 2018 (4/13)
BlacKkKlansman, 2018 (4/20)
The Darkest Minds, 2018 (4/27)
Estrenos:
Habana Boxing Club, 2018 (4/1)
El piedra (AKA The Stone), 2018 (4/5)
El paramo (AKA The Squad), 2011 (4/12)
Animal, 2018 (4/12)
Acusada (The Accused), 2018 (4/19)
New Releases:
April 1
A Fantastic Fear of Everything, 2012
A Time to Kill, 1996
A Walk in the Clouds, 1995
Annie Hall, 1977
Bananas, 1971
Ben, 1972
Color of Night (Director’s Cut Only), 1994
The Green Inferno, 2015
Griff The Invisible, 2011
Hannah and Her Sisters, 1986
Hoffa, 1992
I Am Sam, 2002
Jonah Hex, 2010
Just Wright, 2010
Kingdom of Heaven (Director’s Cut), 2005
The Little Rascals, 1994
Manhattan, 1979
Mean Girls, 2004
October Sky, 1999
Pride, 2007
Repo Men (Extended Version), 2010
Slow Burn, 2007
Splice, 2010
Suffragette, 2015
Veronica Mars, 2014
Waking Ned Devine, 1998
Leaving HBO Now and HBO Go:
Ending April 24
Man on Fire, 2004
Ending April 27
Wonder Woman, 2017
Ending April 30
American Loser, 2011
Analyze That, 2002
Analyze This, 1999
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (Extended Version), 2004
Cheaper by the Dozen, 2003
Cop Car, 2015
Dances with Wolves (Extended Version), 1990
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, 2017
Edge of Darkness, 2010
Father Figures, 2017
First Daughter, 2004
Four Christmases, 2008
The Greatest Showman (Sing-Along Version), 2017
House of the Dead 2, 2006
Invictus, 2009
The Lost Boys, 1987
Lowriders, 2017
The Midnight Meat Train (Unrated Version), 2008
The Mummy, 2017
The Nutty Professor, 1996
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000
Once Upon a Time in Mexico, 2003
Phantom Thread, 2017
Pitch Perfect 3, 2017
Romeo Must Die, 2000
