What's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO in May 2019

What's new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO next month?
Netflix May 2019
Available May 1
Knock Down The House
Munafik 2
Angels & Demons
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Casper
Chasing Liberty
Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dumb and Dumber
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Gosford Park
Gremlins
Hairspray (1988)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Her Only Choice
Hoosiers
Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2
John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky
Just Friends
Revolutionary Road
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1
Scarface
Scream
Snowpiercer
Taking Lives
The Da Vinci Code
The Dark Crystal (1982)
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
To Rome With Love
Wedding Crashers
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Zombieland
Available May 2
Colony: Season 3
Olympus Has Fallen
Available May 3
A Pesar De Todo
All In My Family
Alles ist gut
Cupcake & Dino
Dead to Me
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Flinch
Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage
The Last Summer
Mr. Mom
Supernatural: Season 14
Tuca & Bertie
Undercover
Available May 4
Like Arrows
Available May 6
Abyss
Available May 7
The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution
Queen of the South: Season 3
Available May 8
Lucifer: Season 4
Available May 9
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Insidious
Available May 10
Dry Martina
Easy: Season 3
Gente que viene y bah
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2
Jailbirds
Pose: Season 1
ReMastered: The Lion’s Share
Shéhérazade
The Society
Wine Country
Available May 12
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3
Available May 13
Malibu Rescue
Available May 14
revisions
Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate
Weed the People
Available May 15
Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!
Available May 16
Good Sam
Take Me Home Tonight
Available May 17
1994: Limited Series
Chip & Potato
It’s Bruno
Maria
Morir para contar
Nailed It!: Season 3
See You Yesterday
The Rain: Season 2
Well Intended Love
White Gold: Season 2
Available May 18
The Blackcoat’s Daughter
Available May 20
Prince of Peoria: Part 2
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version): Season 2
Available May 21
Arrow: Season 7
Moonlight
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
Available May 22
A Tale of Two Kitchens
One Night in Spring
The Flash: Season 5
Available May 23
Riverdale: Season 3
Slasher: Solstice
Available May 24
After Maria
Alta Mar
Joy
Rim of the World
She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2
The Perfection
WHAT / IF
Available May 27
Historical Roasts
Outlander: Seasons 1-2
Available May 28
Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Available May 30
Chopsticks
My Week with Marilyn
Svaha: The Sixth Finger
The One I Love
Available May 31
Always Be My Maybe
Bad Blood: Season 2
Black Spot: Season 2
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
Killer Ratings
When They See Us
Hulu May 2019
Available May 1
Selfie: Complete Season 1
Drop Dead Diva: Complete Seasons 1-6
The Client List: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
Ruff-Ruff, Tweet and Dave: Complete Season 1 (PBS)
Almost Royal: Complete Season 1 (BBC)
Banana: Complete Season 1 (BBC)
Being Erica: Complete Seasons 1-4 (BBC)
Bluestone 42: Complete Season 3 (BBC)
Cucumber: Complete Season 1 (BBC)
DCI Banks: Complete Seasons 1-3 (BBC)
Dead Boss: Complete Season 1 (BBC)
Him & Her: Complete Seasons 1-4 (BBC)
Horrible Histories: Complete Seasons 5 & 6 (BBC)
In the Flesh: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (BBC)
Jane Eyre: Complete Miniseries (2006) (BBC)
Line of Duty: Complete Season 3 (BBC)
Miranda: Complete Season 4 – The Finale (BBC)
New Tricks: Complete Season 12 (BBC)
Stella: Complete Season 5 (BBC)
The Passing Bells: Complete Season 1 (BBC)
The Shadow Line: Complete Season 1 (BBC)
Threesome: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (BBC)
Top Gear USA: Complete Season 4 (BBC)
Uncle: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (BBC)
Up the Women: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (BBC)
Chinese Box (1997)
Die Another Day (2002)
Election (1999)
Ghost World (2001)
Incident at Loch Ness (2004)
Men with Brooms (2002)
Mystery Team (2009)
Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)
Airplane II: The Sequel (1982)
Airplane! (1980)
Benny & Joon (1993)
Best Seller (1987)
Bitter Moon (1992)
Blue State (2007)
Body Count (aka Below Utopia) (1997)
The Bounty (1984)
Bully (2001)
Code 46 (2004)
Coming Soon (2007)
Danny Roane: First T ime Director (2007)
Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Dream A Little Dream (1988)
Dream Lover (1994)
Fall Time (1993)
A Feast At Midnight (1997)
Finder’s Fee (2003)
A Fistful Of Dynamite (1972)
Frankenstein (2004)
Goldfinger (1964)
Hoodlum (1997)
Live and Let Die (1973)
The Living Daylights (1987)
Man With The Golden Gun (1974)
Meet Wally Sparks (1997)
Mistress (1992)
The Mod Squad (1999)
Never Say Never Again (1983)
Octopussy (1983)
The Red Violin (1998)
She’s Having a Baby (1988)
Slow Burn (2000)
Southie (1998)
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
The World is Not Enough (1999)
You Only Live Twice (1967)
Available May 2
Gay For Play Game Show: Series Premiere (Logo)
Available May 3
Houdini and Doyle: Series Premiere (FOX)
Not Safe with Nikki Glaser: Season 1 Finale (Comedy Central)
Yago: Series Premiere (Univision)
Available May 4
Suspect: Season 1 Finale (MTV)
Available May 5
Garbage Time with Katie Nolan: Season 3 Premiere (FOX Sports)
The Dude Perfect Show: Series Premiere (CMT)
Available May 6
Hot Pursuit (2015)
Available May 7
Angie Tribeca: Complete Season 1 (TBS)
Available May 8
Murder in the First: Complete Season 2 (TNT)
Atlantis: Complete Season 2 (BBC)
Available May 11
Grandfathered: Season 1 Finale (FOX)
The Grinder: Season 1 Finale (FOX)
New Girl: Season 5 Finale (FOX)
Broad City: Season 3 Finale (Comedy Central)
Available May 12
Inside Amy Schumer: Season 4 Premiere (Comedy Central)
Available May 13
The Last Ship: Complete Season 2 (TNT)
Scandal: Season 5 Finale (ABC)
The Vampire Diaries: Season 7 Finale (CW)
Like Someone in Love (2012)
Available May 16
The Last Man on Earth: Season 2 Finale (FOX)
Once Upon a Time: Season 5 Finale (ABC)
The Family: Season 1 Finale (ABC)
Quantico: Season 1 Finale (ABC)
Where Hope Grows (2015)
Available May 17
Gotham: Season 2 Finale (FOX)
Castle: Season 8 Finale (ABC)
Jane the Virgin: Season 2 Finale (CW)
Available May 18
Chicago Med: Season 1 Finale (NBC)
Chicago Fire: Season 4 Finale (NBC)
Hotel Hell: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)
Coupled: Series Premiere (FOX)
Port Protection: Season 2 Premiere (National Geographic)
Catfish: Midseason Finale (Season 5) (MTV)
Marvel’s Agents of Shield: Season 2 Finale (ABC)
Available May 19
Empire: Season 2 Finale (FOX)
The Middle: Season 7 Finale (ABC)
The Goldbergs: Season 3 Finale (ABC)
Modern Family: Season 7 Finale (ABC)
Black-ish: Season 2 Finale (ABC)
Available May 20
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 12 Finale (ABC)
The Catch: Season 1 Finale (ABC)
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 1 Finale (CW)
The 100: Season 3 Finale (CW)
Southern Justice: Season 3 Premiere (National Geographic)
Available May 21
Shark Tank: Season 7 Finale (ABC)
The Originals: Season 3 Finale (CW)
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)
Available May 22
Party Over Here: Season 1 Finale (FOX)
Available May 23
2016 Billboard Music Awards (ABC)
Bob’s Burgers: Season 6 Finale (FOX)
Family Guy: Season 14 Finale (FOX)
The Simpsons: Season 27 Finale (FOX)
Bordertown: Season 1 Finale (FOX)
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 26 Finale (ABC)
Available May 24
The Bachelorette: Season 12 Premiere (ABC)
Blindspot: Season 1 Finale (NBC)
Tres Veces Ana: Series Premiere (Univision)
Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1 Finale (FOX)
Available May 25
The Path: Season 1 Finale – Complete Season 1 Now Streaming (Hulu Original)
The Voice: Season 10 Finale (NBC)
The Challenge: Rivals III: Season 28 Premiere (MTV)
Fresh Off The Boat: Season 2 Finale (ABC)
The Real O’Neals: Season 1 Finale (ABC)
Dancing with the Stars: Season 22 Finale (ABC)
The Flash: Season 2 Finale (CW)
Available May 26
Wayward Pines: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)
Rosewood: Season 1 Finale (FOX)
Nashville: Season 4 Finale (ABC)
Law & Order: SVU: Season 17 Finale (NBC)
Chicago P.D.: Season 3 Finale (NBC)
Arrow: Season 4 Finale (CW)
Supernatural: Season 11 Finale (CW)
Available May 27
Clarence: Complete Season 1 (Cartoon Network)
Agent X: Complete Season 1 (TNT)
Age Of Adaline (2015)
Run & Jump (2013)
Available May 30
Missing Dial: Series Premiere (National Geographic)
Available May 31
So You Think You Can Dance: Season 13 Premiere (FOX)
Mygrations: Series Premiere (National Geographic)
HBO May 2019
Original Programming
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal (5/3)
The Shop (5/4)
Foster (5/7)
My Dad Wrote a Porno (5/11)
What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali: Parts 1 and 2 (5/14)
Game of Thrones: The Last Watch (5/26)
Running with Beto (5/28)
Deadwood (5/31)
Series Finales
Barry, Season 2 Finale (5/19)
Veep, Series Finale (5/12)
Game of Thrones, Series Finale (5/19)
Psi, Season 4 Finale (5/31)
HBO Movies: May 2019
Insidious: The Last Key, 2018 (5/1)
The Predator, 2018 (5/4)
Night School (Extended Version), 2018 (5/11)
Smallfoot, 2018 (5/18)
12 Strong, 2018 (5/19)
Halloween, 2018 (5/25)
Released May 1
The Adventures of the Panda Warrior, 2019
Adventures of Tom Thumb and Thumbelina, 2019
Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs, 2019
Amelie, 2001
Arachnophobia, 1990
Away from Her, 2007
Bruno, 2009
Captivity, 2007
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader, 2010
Conan the Barbarian, 1982
Conan the Destroyer, 1984
The Danish Girl, 2015
Deadpool 2 (Once Upon a Deadpool Extended Version), 2018
Honey, 2003
In the Bedroom, 2001
The Jackal, 1997
The Little Penguin Pororo’s Racing Adventure, 2019
Meet the Fockers, 2004
My Dog Skip, 2000
Phantoms, 1998
Predators, 2010
Puss in Boots, 2011
The Shipping News, 2002
Skinwalkers, 2007
Spymate, 2019
The Stepford Wives, 2004
Tupac: Resurrection, 2003
Released May 6
Signs, 2002
Leaving HBO May 2019
Leaving May 28
George A. Romero’s Land of the Dead, 2005
Leaving May 31
Anywhere But Here, 1999
The Book of Eli, 2010
Bring It On, 2000
Bring It On Again, 2004
Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2006
Couples Retreat, 2009
The Descent (Extended Version), 2005
The Descent: Part 2, 2010
The Devil Wears Prada, 2006
The Devil’s Rejects (Director’s Cut), 2005
The Emperor’s Club, 2002
Firewall, 2006
Game Night, 2018
Get Him to the Greek (Unrated Version), 2010
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009
The Hangover, 2009
Hard Candy, 2006
He’s Just Not That Into You, 2009
Inception, 2010
Invincible, 2006
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003
Love Happens, 2009
Maze Runner: The Death Cure, 2018
Megamind, 2010
Phenomenon, 1996
The Post, 2017
Shine, 1996
Sorority Boys, 2002
Step Up, 2006
Tightrope, 1984
Tooth Fairy, 2010
Volcano, 1997
X2, 2003
