What's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO in May 2019

What's new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO next month?

Netflix May 2019

Available May 1

Knock Down The House

Munafik 2

Angels & Demons

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Casper

Chasing Liberty

Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dumb and Dumber

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Gosford Park

Gremlins

Hairspray (1988)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Her Only Choice

Hoosiers

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2

John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky

Just Friends

Revolutionary Road

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1

Scarface

Scream

Snowpiercer

Taking Lives

The Da Vinci Code

The Dark Crystal (1982)

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

To Rome With Love

Wedding Crashers

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Zombieland

Available May 2

Colony: Season 3

Olympus Has Fallen

Available May 3

A Pesar De Todo

All In My Family

Alles ist gut

Cupcake & Dino

Dead to Me

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Flinch

Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage

The Last Summer

Mr. Mom

Supernatural: Season 14

Tuca & Bertie

Undercover

Available May 4

Like Arrows

Available May 6

Abyss

Available May 7

The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution

Queen of the South: Season 3

Available May 8

Lucifer: Season 4

Available May 9

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Insidious

Available May 10

Dry Martina

Easy: Season 3

Gente que viene y bah

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2

Jailbirds

Pose: Season 1

ReMastered: The Lion’s Share

Shéhérazade

The Society

Wine Country

Available May 12

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3

Available May 13

Malibu Rescue

Available May 14

revisions

Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate

Weed the People

Available May 15

Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!

Available May 16

Good Sam

Take Me Home Tonight

Available May 17

1994: Limited Series

Chip & Potato

It’s Bruno

Maria

Morir para contar

Nailed It!: Season 3

See You Yesterday

The Rain: Season 2

Well Intended Love

White Gold: Season 2

Available May 18

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

Available May 20

Prince of Peoria: Part 2

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version): Season 2

Available May 21

Arrow: Season 7

Moonlight

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

Available May 22

A Tale of Two Kitchens

One Night in Spring

The Flash: Season 5

Available May 23

Riverdale: Season 3

Slasher: Solstice

Available May 24

After Maria

Alta Mar

Joy

Rim of the World

She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2

The Perfection

WHAT / IF

Available May 27

Historical Roasts

Outlander: Seasons 1-2

Available May 28

Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Available May 30

Chopsticks

My Week with Marilyn

Svaha: The Sixth Finger

The One I Love

Available May 31

Always Be My Maybe

Bad Blood: Season 2

Black Spot: Season 2

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

Killer Ratings

When They See Us

Hulu May 2019

Available May 1

Selfie: Complete Season 1

Drop Dead Diva: Complete Seasons 1-6

The Client List: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Ruff-Ruff, Tweet and Dave: Complete Season 1 (PBS)

Almost Royal: Complete Season 1 (BBC)

Banana: Complete Season 1 (BBC)

Being Erica: Complete Seasons 1-4 (BBC)

Bluestone 42: Complete Season 3 (BBC)

Cucumber: Complete Season 1 (BBC)

DCI Banks: Complete Seasons 1-3 (BBC)

Dead Boss: Complete Season 1 (BBC)

Him & Her: Complete Seasons 1-4 (BBC)

Horrible Histories: Complete Seasons 5 & 6 (BBC)

In the Flesh: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (BBC)

Jane Eyre: Complete Miniseries (2006) (BBC)

Line of Duty: Complete Season 3 (BBC)

Miranda: Complete Season 4 – The Finale (BBC)

New Tricks: Complete Season 12 (BBC)

Stella: Complete Season 5 (BBC)

The Passing Bells: Complete Season 1 (BBC)

The Shadow Line: Complete Season 1 (BBC)

Threesome: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (BBC)

Top Gear USA: Complete Season 4 (BBC)

Uncle: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (BBC)

Up the Women: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (BBC)

Chinese Box (1997)

Die Another Day (2002)

Election (1999)

Ghost World (2001)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Men with Brooms (2002)

Mystery Team (2009)

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982)

Airplane! (1980)

Benny & Joon (1993)

Best Seller (1987)

Bitter Moon (1992)

Blue State (2007)

Body Count (aka Below Utopia) (1997)

The Bounty (1984)

Bully (2001)

Code 46 (2004)

Coming Soon (2007)

Danny Roane: First T ime Director (2007)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Dream A Little Dream (1988)

Dream Lover (1994)

Fall Time (1993)

A Feast At Midnight (1997)

Finder’s Fee (2003)

A Fistful Of Dynamite (1972)

Frankenstein (2004)

Goldfinger (1964)

Hoodlum (1997)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Man With The Golden Gun (1974)

Meet Wally Sparks (1997)

Mistress (1992)

The Mod Squad (1999)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Octopussy (1983)

The Red Violin (1998)

She’s Having a Baby (1988)

Slow Burn (2000)

Southie (1998)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Available May 2

Gay For Play Game Show: Series Premiere (Logo)

Available May 3

Houdini and Doyle: Series Premiere (FOX)

Not Safe with Nikki Glaser: Season 1 Finale (Comedy Central)

Yago: Series Premiere (Univision)

Available May 4

Suspect: Season 1 Finale (MTV)

Available May 5

Garbage Time with Katie Nolan: Season 3 Premiere (FOX Sports)

The Dude Perfect Show: Series Premiere (CMT)

Available May 6

Hot Pursuit (2015)

Available May 7

Angie Tribeca: Complete Season 1 (TBS)

Available May 8

Murder in the First: Complete Season 2 (TNT)

Atlantis: Complete Season 2 (BBC)

Available May 11

Grandfathered: Season 1 Finale (FOX)

The Grinder: Season 1 Finale (FOX)

New Girl: Season 5 Finale (FOX)

Broad City: Season 3 Finale (Comedy Central)

Available May 12

Inside Amy Schumer: Season 4 Premiere (Comedy Central)

Available May 13

The Last Ship: Complete Season 2 (TNT)

Scandal: Season 5 Finale (ABC)

The Vampire Diaries: Season 7 Finale (CW)

Like Someone in Love (2012)

Available May 16

The Last Man on Earth: Season 2 Finale (FOX)

Once Upon a Time: Season 5 Finale (ABC)

The Family: Season 1 Finale (ABC)

Quantico: Season 1 Finale (ABC)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Available May 17

Gotham: Season 2 Finale (FOX)

Castle: Season 8 Finale (ABC)

Jane the Virgin: Season 2 Finale (CW)

Available May 18

Chicago Med: Season 1 Finale (NBC)

Chicago Fire: Season 4 Finale (NBC)

Hotel Hell: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)

Coupled: Series Premiere (FOX)

Port Protection: Season 2 Premiere (National Geographic)

Catfish: Midseason Finale (Season 5) (MTV)

Marvel’s Agents of Shield: Season 2 Finale (ABC)

Available May 19

Empire: Season 2 Finale (FOX)

The Middle: Season 7 Finale (ABC)

The Goldbergs: Season 3 Finale (ABC)

Modern Family: Season 7 Finale (ABC)

Black-ish: Season 2 Finale (ABC)

Available May 20

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 12 Finale (ABC)

The Catch: Season 1 Finale (ABC)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 1 Finale (CW)

The 100: Season 3 Finale (CW)

Southern Justice: Season 3 Premiere (National Geographic)

Available May 21

Shark Tank: Season 7 Finale (ABC)

The Originals: Season 3 Finale (CW)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)

Available May 22

Party Over Here: Season 1 Finale (FOX)

Available May 23

2016 Billboard Music Awards (ABC)

Bob’s Burgers: Season 6 Finale (FOX)

Family Guy: Season 14 Finale (FOX)

The Simpsons: Season 27 Finale (FOX)

Bordertown: Season 1 Finale (FOX)

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 26 Finale (ABC)

Available May 24

The Bachelorette: Season 12 Premiere (ABC)

Blindspot: Season 1 Finale (NBC)

Tres Veces Ana: Series Premiere (Univision)

Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1 Finale (FOX)

Available May 25

The Path: Season 1 Finale – Complete Season 1 Now Streaming (Hulu Original)

The Voice: Season 10 Finale (NBC)

The Challenge: Rivals III: Season 28 Premiere (MTV)

Fresh Off The Boat: Season 2 Finale (ABC)

The Real O’Neals: Season 1 Finale (ABC)

Dancing with the Stars: Season 22 Finale (ABC)

The Flash: Season 2 Finale (CW)

Available May 26

Wayward Pines: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

Rosewood: Season 1 Finale (FOX)

Nashville: Season 4 Finale (ABC)

Law & Order: SVU: Season 17 Finale (NBC)

Chicago P.D.: Season 3 Finale (NBC)

Arrow: Season 4 Finale (CW)

Supernatural: Season 11 Finale (CW)

Available May 27

Clarence: Complete Season 1 (Cartoon Network)

Agent X: Complete Season 1 (TNT)

Age Of Adaline (2015)

Run & Jump (2013)

Available May 30

Missing Dial: Series Premiere (National Geographic)

Available May 31

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 13 Premiere (FOX)

Mygrations: Series Premiere (National Geographic)

HBO May 2019

Original Programming

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal (5/3)

The Shop (5/4)

Foster (5/7)

My Dad Wrote a Porno (5/11)

What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali: Parts 1 and 2 (5/14)

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch (5/26)

Running with Beto (5/28)

Deadwood (5/31)

Series Finales

Barry, Season 2 Finale (5/19)

Veep, Series Finale (5/12)

Game of Thrones, Series Finale (5/19)

Psi, Season 4 Finale (5/31)

HBO Movies: May 2019

Insidious: The Last Key, 2018 (5/1)

The Predator, 2018 (5/4)

Night School (Extended Version), 2018 (5/11)

Smallfoot, 2018 (5/18)

12 Strong, 2018 (5/19)

Halloween, 2018 (5/25)

Released May 1

The Adventures of the Panda Warrior, 2019

Adventures of Tom Thumb and Thumbelina, 2019

Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs, 2019

Amelie, 2001

Arachnophobia, 1990

Away from Her, 2007

Bruno, 2009

Captivity, 2007

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader, 2010

Conan the Barbarian, 1982

Conan the Destroyer, 1984

The Danish Girl, 2015

Deadpool 2 (Once Upon a Deadpool Extended Version), 2018

Honey, 2003

In the Bedroom, 2001

The Jackal, 1997

The Little Penguin Pororo’s Racing Adventure, 2019

Meet the Fockers, 2004

My Dog Skip, 2000

Phantoms, 1998

Predators, 2010

Puss in Boots, 2011

The Shipping News, 2002

Skinwalkers, 2007

Spymate, 2019

The Stepford Wives, 2004

Tupac: Resurrection, 2003

Released May 6

Signs, 2002

Leaving HBO May 2019

Leaving May 28

George A. Romero’s Land of the Dead, 2005

Leaving May 31

Anywhere But Here, 1999

The Book of Eli, 2010

Bring It On, 2000

Bring It On Again, 2004

Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2006

Couples Retreat, 2009

The Descent (Extended Version), 2005

The Descent: Part 2, 2010

The Devil Wears Prada, 2006

The Devil’s Rejects (Director’s Cut), 2005

The Emperor’s Club, 2002

Firewall, 2006

Game Night, 2018

Get Him to the Greek (Unrated Version), 2010

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009

The Hangover, 2009

Hard Candy, 2006

He’s Just Not That Into You, 2009

Inception, 2010

Invincible, 2006

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003

Love Happens, 2009

Maze Runner: The Death Cure, 2018

Megamind, 2010

Phenomenon, 1996

The Post, 2017

Shine, 1996

Sorority Boys, 2002

Step Up, 2006

Tightrope, 1984

Tooth Fairy, 2010

Volcano, 1997

X2, 2003

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.