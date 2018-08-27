What's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO in September 2018

Here's what's new and what's leaving popular streaming sites in September 2018.

What's new on Netflix September 2018

September 1

10,000 B.C.

Another Cinderella Story

Assassins

August Rush

Bruce Almighty

Delirium

Fair Game

Groundhog Day

King Kong

La Catedral del Mar

Martian Child

Monkey Twins

Mr. Sunshine

Nacho Libre

Pearl Harbor

Scarface

Sisters

Spider-Man 3

Stephanie

Summer Catch

Sydney White

The Ant Bully

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Keeping Hours

The River Wild

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Two Weeks Notice

Unforgiven

September 2

The Emperor’s New Groove

Lilo & Stitch

Maynard

Quantico: Season 3

September 3

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities

September 4

Black Panther

September 5

Van Helsing: Season 2

Wentworth: Season 6

September 6

Once Upon a Time: Season 7

September 7

Atypical: Season 2

Cable Girls: Season 3

City of Joy

Click

First and Last

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2

Next Gen

Sierra Burgess Is a Loser

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2

The Most Assassinated Woman in the World

September 10

Call the Midwife: Series 7

September 11

Daniel Sloss: Live Shows

The Resistance Banker

September 12

Blacklist: Season 5

Life

On My Skin

September 14

American Vandal: Season 2

Bleach

Boca Juniors Confidential

BoJack Horseman: Season 5

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

Ingobernable: Season 2

Last Hope

Norm Macdonald Has a Show

Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs

The Angel

The Dragon Prince

The Land of Steady Habits

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A

September 15

Inside the Freemasons: Season 1

September 16

Role Models

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

September 17

The Witch

September 18

American Horror Story: Cult

D.L. Hughley: Contrarian

September 21

Battlefish

Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan

Hilda

Maniac

Nappily Ever After

Quincy

The Good Cop

September 23

The Walking Dead: Season 8

September 25

A Wrinkle in Time

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

September 26

Norsemen: Season 2

The Hurricane Heist

September 28

Chef’s Table: Volume 5

El Marginal: Season 2

Forest of Piano

Hold the Dark

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2

Lessons from a School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane

Lost Song

Made in Mexico

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2

Skylanders Academy: Season 3

The 3rd Eye

Two Catalonias

September 30

Big Miracle

What's leaving Netflix September 2018

September 1

13 Going on 30

A Royal Night Out

Batman Begins

Casino

Dead Poets Society

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Exporting Raymond

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Hotel for Dogs

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

It Might Get Loud

Joyful Noise

Just Friends

Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1

Man on Wire

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Assets

The Bucket List

The Dark Knight

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

September 2

Outsourced

Waffle Street

September 11

Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1-7

September 14

Pete’s Dragon

September 15

A Star Is Born

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead

Bordertown

September 16

Are You Here

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Moonrise Kingdom

September 24

Iris

September 28

The Imitation Game

Hulu September 2018

Movies

12 Strong (9/14) available with CINEMAX premium add-on

13 Going on 30 (9/1)

A Good Woman (9/1)

A Murder of Crows (9/1)

Adaptation (9/1)

Afterlife (9/25)

Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1 (9/15)

All Eyez on Me (9/21) available with CINEMAX premium add-on

AntiHuman (9/1)

Any Given Sunday (9/1)

Bandits (9/1)

BB King: On The Road (9/20)

Blow Out (9/1)

Bodysnatch (9/11)

Bolero (9/1)

Boom for Real (9/20)

Cesar Chavez (9/7)

City of God (9/1)

Cool It (9/1)

Daphne & Velma (9/4)

Darkness (9/1)

Doctor Dolittle 2 (9/1)

Double Impact (9/1)

Dragon Blade (9/1)

Dressed to Kill (9/1)

Emma (9/1)

Fall Time (9/1)

Ferdinand (9/1) available with HBO premium add-on

Field of Dreams (9/1)

Flower (9/3)

For Colored Girls (9/22)

From Paris with Love (9/8)

Gemini (9/24)

Going Overboard (9/1)

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami (9/10)

Grace Unplugged (9/12)

Happy-Go-Lucky (9/6)

Hardware (9/15)

Higher Power (9/13)

Insidious: The Last Key (9/28) available with CINEMAX premium add-on

Iris (9/24)

Jerry Maguire (9/1)

Jigsaw (9/28)

Joyride (9/1)

Kill Me Again (9/1)

Love after Love (9/22)

Miracle on 34th Street (9/1)

Monochrome (9/4)

Moonrise Kingdom (9/16)

My Little Pony (9/21)

Natural Vice (9/11)

No Game, No Life: ZERO (9/1)

Over the Top (9/1)

Phantom Thread (9/29) available with HBO premium add-on

Pitch Perfect (9/15) available with HBO premium add-on

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (9/1)

Primal Fear (9/1)

Pumpkinhead (9/1)

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (9/1)

Rodger Dodger (9/1)

Rushmore (9/1)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (9/1)

Sacrifice (9/20)

Searching for Sugar Man (9/1)

Senorita Justice (9/1)

She’s So Lovely (9/15)

Signs (9/1)

Sixteen Candles (9/1)

Small Town Saturday Night (9/1)

Snatched (9/7) available with CINEMAX premium add-on

Stealth Fighter (9/1)

Stronger (9/8)

Suburbicon (9/28)

The Amityville Horror (9/1)

The Bone Collector (9/1)

The Cleanse (9/1)

The Dark Half (9/1)

The English Patient (9/2)

The Female Brain (9/1)

The Fly (1986)

The Greatest Showman (9/8) available with HBO premium add-on

The Housemaid (9/14)

The Krays (9/26)

The Longest Yard (9/1)

The Midnighters (9/1)

The Miracle Season (9/3)

The Perfect Weapon (9/1)

The Queen (9/15)

The Shape of Water (9/22) available with HBO premium add-on

The Shipping News (9/15)

There Will Be Blood (9/1)

This is Home: A Refugee Story (9/20)

UFO Chronicles: The Black Vault (9/25)

Unbreakable (9/1)

What Dreams May Come (9/1)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (9/1)

Women and Sometimes Men (9/4)

TV

9-1-1: Season 2 Premiere (9/24)

A Million Little Things: Series Premiere (9/27)

American Horror Story: Cult: Season 7 (9/18)

American Housewife: Season 3 Premiere (9/27)

Aurora: Season 1 (9/21)

Chicago Fire: Season 7 Premiere (9/27)

Chicago Med: Season 4 Premiere (9/27)

Chicago P.D.: Season 6 Premiere (9/27)

Dama y Obrero: Season 1 (9/26)

Dancing with the Stars: Season 27 Premiere (9/25)

Dateline: Season 28 Premiere (9/28)

El Clon: Season 1 (9/13)

Empire: Season 5 Premiere (9/27)

Good Behavior: Season 2 (9/15)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15 Premiere (9/28)

Hell’s Kitchen: Season 18 Premiere (9/28)

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 5 Premiere (9/28)

I Love You, America: New Episodes (9/6)

Kidding: Series Premiere (9/9) available with Showtime premium add-on

La Impostora: Season 1 (9/18)

Last Man Standing: Season 7 Premiere (9/28)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 20 Premiere (9/28)

Lethal Weapon: Season 3 Premiere (9/26)

Manifest: Series Premiere (9/25)

Modern Family: Season 10 Premiere (9/27)

New Amsterdam: Series Premiere (9/26)

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Season 4 (9/30)

Pasion De Gavilanes: Season 1 (9/18)

REL: Series Premiere (9/10)

Shameless: Season 9 Premiere (9/9) available with Showtime premium add-on

Single Parents: Series Premiere (9/27)

South Park: Season 22 Premiere (9/27)

Stand Up To Cancer: Special (9/8)

Star: Season 3 Premiere (9/27)

The Cool Kids: Series Premiere (9/28)

The Deuce: Season 2 Premiere (9/9) available with HBO premium add-on

The First: Series Premiere (9/14)

The Gifted: Season 2 Premiere (9/26)

The Goldbergs: Season 6 Premiere (9/27)

The Good Doctor: Season 2 Premiere (9/25)

The Good Place: Season 3 Premiere (9/28)

The Resident: Season 2 Premiere (9/25)

The Voice: Season 15 Premiere (9/25)

This is Us: Season 3 Premiere (9/26)

Total Divas: Season 8 Premiere (9/20)

Expiring on 9/30

The Adventures of Panda Warrior

American Psycho

American Psycho 2

And God Created Women

Angel Heart

Arlo: The Burping Pig

Babel

Back to School

Beautiful Boy

Beyond Borders

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Billy Madison

Bloodsport

Bound

The Brothers Bloom

Cadillac Man

Chasing Amy

Clear and Present Danger

Cyborg

Delta Force

Disaster Movie

The Disembodied

Double Jeopardy

Dr. T and the Women

Drugstore Cowboy

Elephant Kingdom

Everybody’s Fine

Evolution

Extract

Field of Dreams

Get Real

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Hello, My Name is Doris

Hoosiers

House Arrest

In a World…

Incident at Loch Ness

It Takes Two

The Indian in the Cupboard

Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back

Jeepers Creepers

Judge Dredd

Just Before I Go

Kalifornia

Ladybugs

The Ladies Man

Last Castle

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Masters of the Universe

Maximum Overdrive

Miami Blues

Mimic

Next

Pawn

Precious Cargo

Pretty in Pink

Rabbit Hole

Rare Birds

The Rock

Salsa

Sex Drive

Six Shooters

Sleepers

Snake Eyes

Spaceballs

Superstar

The Suffering

This is Spinal Tap

Trade

Witness

Wooly Boys

HBO September 2018

Series Premieres:

Miss Sherlock (9/1)

Season Finales:

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns (9/4)

Random Acts of Flyness, Season 1 (9/7)

Insecure, Season 3 (9/30)

Original Programming:

Stand Up to Cancer (9/8)

Swiped: Hooking Up in the Digital Age (9/10)

The Oslo Diaries (9/13)

Arli$$, Seasons 1–7 (9/14)

Jane Fonda in Five Acts (9/24)

HBO First Look: The Old Man & The Gun (9/25)

Theatrical Premieres:

Ferdinand, 2017 (9/1)

Sleight, 2017 (9/1)

The Layover, 2016 (9/1)

Altitude, 2017 (9/1)

First Kill, 2017 (9/1)

The Mummy, 2017 (9/2)

The Greatest Showman, 2017 (9/8)

Pitch Perfect 3, 2017 (9/15)

The Shape of Water, 2017 (9/22)

Phantom Thread, 2017 (9/29)

