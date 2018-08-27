What's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO in September 2018

Here's what's new and what's leaving popular streaming sites in September 2018.
What's new on Netflix September 2018
September 1
10,000 B.C.
Another Cinderella Story
Assassins
August Rush
Bruce Almighty
Delirium
Fair Game
Groundhog Day
King Kong
La Catedral del Mar
Martian Child
Monkey Twins
Mr. Sunshine
Nacho Libre
Pearl Harbor
Scarface
Sisters
Spider-Man 3
Stephanie
Summer Catch
Sydney White
The Ant Bully
The Breakfast Club
The Cider House Rules
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Keeping Hours
The River Wild
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Two Weeks Notice
Unforgiven
September 2
The Emperor’s New Groove
Lilo & Stitch
Maynard
Quantico: Season 3
September 3
A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities
September 4
Black Panther
September 5
Van Helsing: Season 2
Wentworth: Season 6
September 6
Once Upon a Time: Season 7
September 7
Atypical: Season 2
Cable Girls: Season 3
City of Joy
Click
First and Last
Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2
Next Gen
Sierra Burgess Is a Loser
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2
The Most Assassinated Woman in the World
September 10
Call the Midwife: Series 7
September 11
Daniel Sloss: Live Shows
The Resistance Banker
September 12
Blacklist: Season 5
Life
On My Skin
September 14
American Vandal: Season 2
Bleach
Boca Juniors Confidential
BoJack Horseman: Season 5
Car Masters: Rust to Riches
Ingobernable: Season 2
Last Hope
Norm Macdonald Has a Show
Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs
The Angel
The Dragon Prince
The Land of Steady Habits
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A
September 15
Inside the Freemasons: Season 1
September 16
Role Models
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
September 17
The Witch
September 18
American Horror Story: Cult
D.L. Hughley: Contrarian
September 21
Battlefish
Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan
Hilda
Maniac
Nappily Ever After
Quincy
The Good Cop
September 23
The Walking Dead: Season 8
September 25
A Wrinkle in Time
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
September 26
Norsemen: Season 2
The Hurricane Heist
September 28
Chef’s Table: Volume 5
El Marginal: Season 2
Forest of Piano
Hold the Dark
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2
Lessons from a School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane
Lost Song
Made in Mexico
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2
Skylanders Academy: Season 3
The 3rd Eye
Two Catalonias
September 30
Big Miracle
What's leaving Netflix September 2018
September 1
13 Going on 30
A Royal Night Out
Batman Begins
Casino
Dead Poets Society
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Exporting Raymond
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Hotel for Dogs
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
It Might Get Loud
Joyful Noise
Just Friends
Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1
Man on Wire
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Assets
The Bucket List
The Dark Knight
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
September 2
Outsourced
Waffle Street
September 11
Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1-7
September 14
Pete’s Dragon
September 15
A Star Is Born
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead
Bordertown
September 16
Are You Here
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Moonrise Kingdom
September 24
Iris
September 28
The Imitation Game
Hulu September 2018
Movies
12 Strong (9/14) available with CINEMAX premium add-on
13 Going on 30 (9/1)
A Good Woman (9/1)
A Murder of Crows (9/1)
Adaptation (9/1)
Afterlife (9/25)
Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1 (9/15)
All Eyez on Me (9/21) available with CINEMAX premium add-on
AntiHuman (9/1)
Any Given Sunday (9/1)
Bandits (9/1)
BB King: On The Road (9/20)
Blow Out (9/1)
Bodysnatch (9/11)
Bolero (9/1)
Boom for Real (9/20)
Cesar Chavez (9/7)
City of God (9/1)
Cool It (9/1)
Daphne & Velma (9/4)
Darkness (9/1)
Doctor Dolittle 2 (9/1)
Double Impact (9/1)
Dragon Blade (9/1)
Dressed to Kill (9/1)
Emma (9/1)
Fall Time (9/1)
Ferdinand (9/1) available with HBO premium add-on
Field of Dreams (9/1)
Flower (9/3)
For Colored Girls (9/22)
From Paris with Love (9/8)
Gemini (9/24)
Going Overboard (9/1)
Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami (9/10)
Grace Unplugged (9/12)
Happy-Go-Lucky (9/6)
Hardware (9/15)
Higher Power (9/13)
Insidious: The Last Key (9/28) available with CINEMAX premium add-on
Iris (9/24)
Jerry Maguire (9/1)
Jigsaw (9/28)
Joyride (9/1)
Kill Me Again (9/1)
Love after Love (9/22)
Miracle on 34th Street (9/1)
Monochrome (9/4)
Moonrise Kingdom (9/16)
My Little Pony (9/21)
Natural Vice (9/11)
No Game, No Life: ZERO (9/1)
Over the Top (9/1)
Phantom Thread (9/29) available with HBO premium add-on
Pitch Perfect (9/15) available with HBO premium add-on
Poltergeist II: The Other Side (9/1)
Primal Fear (9/1)
Pumpkinhead (9/1)
Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (9/1)
Rodger Dodger (9/1)
Rushmore (9/1)
Rustlers’ Rhapsody (9/1)
Sacrifice (9/20)
Searching for Sugar Man (9/1)
Senorita Justice (9/1)
She’s So Lovely (9/15)
Signs (9/1)
Sixteen Candles (9/1)
Small Town Saturday Night (9/1)
Snatched (9/7) available with CINEMAX premium add-on
Stealth Fighter (9/1)
Stronger (9/8)
Suburbicon (9/28)
The Amityville Horror (9/1)
The Bone Collector (9/1)
The Cleanse (9/1)
The Dark Half (9/1)
The English Patient (9/2)
The Female Brain (9/1)
The Fly (1986)
The Greatest Showman (9/8) available with HBO premium add-on
The Housemaid (9/14)
The Krays (9/26)
The Longest Yard (9/1)
The Midnighters (9/1)
The Miracle Season (9/3)
The Perfect Weapon (9/1)
The Queen (9/15)
The Shape of Water (9/22) available with HBO premium add-on
The Shipping News (9/15)
There Will Be Blood (9/1)
This is Home: A Refugee Story (9/20)
UFO Chronicles: The Black Vault (9/25)
Unbreakable (9/1)
What Dreams May Come (9/1)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (9/1)
Women and Sometimes Men (9/4)
TV
9-1-1: Season 2 Premiere (9/24)
A Million Little Things: Series Premiere (9/27)
American Horror Story: Cult: Season 7 (9/18)
American Housewife: Season 3 Premiere (9/27)
Aurora: Season 1 (9/21)
Chicago Fire: Season 7 Premiere (9/27)
Chicago Med: Season 4 Premiere (9/27)
Chicago P.D.: Season 6 Premiere (9/27)
Dama y Obrero: Season 1 (9/26)
Dancing with the Stars: Season 27 Premiere (9/25)
Dateline: Season 28 Premiere (9/28)
El Clon: Season 1 (9/13)
Empire: Season 5 Premiere (9/27)
Good Behavior: Season 2 (9/15)
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15 Premiere (9/28)
Hell’s Kitchen: Season 18 Premiere (9/28)
How to Get Away With Murder: Season 5 Premiere (9/28)
I Love You, America: New Episodes (9/6)
Kidding: Series Premiere (9/9) available with Showtime premium add-on
La Impostora: Season 1 (9/18)
Last Man Standing: Season 7 Premiere (9/28)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 20 Premiere (9/28)
Lethal Weapon: Season 3 Premiere (9/26)
Manifest: Series Premiere (9/25)
Modern Family: Season 10 Premiere (9/27)
New Amsterdam: Series Premiere (9/26)
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Season 4 (9/30)
Pasion De Gavilanes: Season 1 (9/18)
REL: Series Premiere (9/10)
Shameless: Season 9 Premiere (9/9) available with Showtime premium add-on
Single Parents: Series Premiere (9/27)
South Park: Season 22 Premiere (9/27)
Stand Up To Cancer: Special (9/8)
Star: Season 3 Premiere (9/27)
The Cool Kids: Series Premiere (9/28)
The Deuce: Season 2 Premiere (9/9) available with HBO premium add-on
The First: Series Premiere (9/14)
The Gifted: Season 2 Premiere (9/26)
The Goldbergs: Season 6 Premiere (9/27)
The Good Doctor: Season 2 Premiere (9/25)
The Good Place: Season 3 Premiere (9/28)
The Resident: Season 2 Premiere (9/25)
The Voice: Season 15 Premiere (9/25)
This is Us: Season 3 Premiere (9/26)
Total Divas: Season 8 Premiere (9/20)
Expiring on 9/30
The Adventures of Panda Warrior
American Psycho
American Psycho 2
And God Created Women
Angel Heart
Arlo: The Burping Pig
Babel
Back to School
Beautiful Boy
Beyond Borders
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Billy Madison
Bloodsport
Bound
The Brothers Bloom
Cadillac Man
Chasing Amy
Clear and Present Danger
Cyborg
Delta Force
Disaster Movie
The Disembodied
Double Jeopardy
Dr. T and the Women
Drugstore Cowboy
Elephant Kingdom
Everybody’s Fine
Evolution
Extract
Field of Dreams
Get Real
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Hello, My Name is Doris
Hoosiers
House Arrest
In a World…
Incident at Loch Ness
It Takes Two
The Indian in the Cupboard
Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back
Jeepers Creepers
Judge Dredd
Just Before I Go
Kalifornia
Ladybugs
The Ladies Man
Last Castle
The Legend of Bagger Vance
Masters of the Universe
Maximum Overdrive
Miami Blues
Mimic
Next
Pawn
Precious Cargo
Pretty in Pink
Rabbit Hole
Rare Birds
The Rock
Salsa
Sex Drive
Six Shooters
Sleepers
Snake Eyes
Spaceballs
Superstar
The Suffering
This is Spinal Tap
Trade
Witness
Wooly Boys
HBO September 2018
Series Premieres:
Miss Sherlock (9/1)
Season Finales:
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns (9/4)
Random Acts of Flyness, Season 1 (9/7)
Insecure, Season 3 (9/30)
Original Programming:
Stand Up to Cancer (9/8)
Swiped: Hooking Up in the Digital Age (9/10)
The Oslo Diaries (9/13)
Arli$$, Seasons 1–7 (9/14)
Jane Fonda in Five Acts (9/24)
HBO First Look: The Old Man & The Gun (9/25)
Theatrical Premieres:
Ferdinand, 2017 (9/1)
Sleight, 2017 (9/1)
The Layover, 2016 (9/1)
Altitude, 2017 (9/1)
First Kill, 2017 (9/1)
The Mummy, 2017 (9/2)
The Greatest Showman, 2017 (9/8)
Pitch Perfect 3, 2017 (9/15)
The Shape of Water, 2017 (9/22)
Phantom Thread, 2017 (9/29)
