What's new on Netflix in May 2018

Here's everything new coming to Netflix this May.

TV shows

Available May 1

• Queens of Comedy: Season 1

• Simon: Season 1

• Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2

Available May 3

• Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1

Available May 4

• A Little Help with Carol Burnett

• Busted!: Season 1

• Dear White People: Vol. 2

• Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2

• My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey

• The Rain: Season 1

Available May 11

• Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3

• Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist

• Spirit Riding Free: Season 5

• The Who Was? Show: Season 1

Available May 15

• The Game 365: Seasons 15–16

• Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4

• Grand Designs: Seasons 13–14

Available May 18

• Inspector Gadget: Season 4

Available May 19

• Scandal: Season 7

Available May 21

• Señora Acero: Season 4

Available May 22

• Mob Psycho 100: Season 1

• Shooter: Season 2

• Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2

Available May 23

• Explained

Available May 24

• Fauda: Season 2

Available May 25

• The Toys That Made Us: Season 2

• Trollhunters: Part 3

Available May 27

• The Break with Michelle Wolf

Available May 30

• Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4

Available May 31

• My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern

Available May TBD

• Arrow: Season 6

• Dynasty: Season 1

• The Flash: Season 4

• Riverdale: Season 2

• Supernatural: Season 1

Movies

Available May 1

• 27: Gone Too Soon

• A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana

• Amelie

• Beautiful Girls

• The Bourne Ultimatum

• The Carter Effect

• The Clapper

• Darc

• God’s Own Country

• Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

• Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

• Hellboy II: The Golden Army

• High School Musical 3: Senior Year

• John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City

• Mr. Woodcock

• My Perfect Romance

• Pocoyo & Cars

• Pocoyo & The Space Circus

• The Reaping

• Reasonable Doubt

• Red Dragon

• Scream 2

• Shrek

• Sliding Doors

• Sometimes

• The Strange Name Movie

Available May 2

• Jailbreak

Available May 4

• Anon

• End Game

• Forgive Us Our Debts

• Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo

• Manhunt

• No Estoy Loca

Available May 5

• Faces Places

Available May 8

• Desolation

• Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives

Available May 9

• Dirty Girl

Available May 11

• The Kissing Booth

Available May 13

• Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife

Available May 14

• The Phantom of the Opera

Available May 15

• Only God Forgives

Available May 16

• The 40-Year-Old Virgin

• 89

• The Kingdom

• Mamma Mia!

• Wanted

Available May 18

• Cargo

• Catching Feelings

Available May 19

• Bridge to Terabithia

• Small Town Crime

Available May 20

• Some Kind of Beautiful

Available May 22

• Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here

Available May 24

• Survivors Guide to Prison

Available May 25

• Ibiza

• Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

Available May 26

• Sara’s Notebook

Available May 29

• Coco

Available May 31

• Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

