What's new on Netflix in May 2018

Here's everything new coming to Netflix this May.
TV shows
Available May 1
• Queens of Comedy: Season 1
• Simon: Season 1
• Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2
Available May 3
• Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1
Available May 4
• A Little Help with Carol Burnett
• Busted!: Season 1
• Dear White People: Vol. 2
• Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2
• My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey
• The Rain: Season 1
Available May 11
• Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3
• Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist
• Spirit Riding Free: Season 5
• The Who Was? Show: Season 1
Available May 15
• The Game 365: Seasons 15–16
• Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4
• Grand Designs: Seasons 13–14
Available May 18
• Inspector Gadget: Season 4
Available May 19
• Scandal: Season 7
Available May 21
• Señora Acero: Season 4
Available May 22
• Mob Psycho 100: Season 1
• Shooter: Season 2
• Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2
Available May 23
• Explained
Available May 24
• Fauda: Season 2
Available May 25
• The Toys That Made Us: Season 2
• Trollhunters: Part 3
Available May 27
• The Break with Michelle Wolf
Available May 30
• Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4
Available May 31
• My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern
Available May TBD
• Arrow: Season 6
• Dynasty: Season 1
• The Flash: Season 4
• Riverdale: Season 2
• Supernatural: Season 1
Movies
Available May 1
• 27: Gone Too Soon
• A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
• Amelie
• Beautiful Girls
• The Bourne Ultimatum
• The Carter Effect
• The Clapper
• Darc
• God’s Own Country
• Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
• Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
• Hellboy II: The Golden Army
• High School Musical 3: Senior Year
• John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City
• Mr. Woodcock
• My Perfect Romance
• Pocoyo & Cars
• Pocoyo & The Space Circus
• The Reaping
• Reasonable Doubt
• Red Dragon
• Scream 2
• Shrek
• Sliding Doors
• Sometimes
• The Strange Name Movie
Available May 2
• Jailbreak
Available May 4
• Anon
• End Game
• Forgive Us Our Debts
• Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo
• Manhunt
• No Estoy Loca
Available May 5
• Faces Places
Available May 8
• Desolation
• Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives
Available May 9
• Dirty Girl
Available May 11
• The Kissing Booth
Available May 13
• Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife
Available May 14
• The Phantom of the Opera
Available May 15
• Only God Forgives
Available May 16
• The 40-Year-Old Virgin
• 89
• The Kingdom
• Mamma Mia!
• Wanted
Available May 18
• Cargo
• Catching Feelings
Available May 19
• Bridge to Terabithia
• Small Town Crime
Available May 20
• Some Kind of Beautiful
Available May 22
• Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here
Available May 24
• Survivors Guide to Prison
Available May 25
• Ibiza
• Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
Available May 26
• Sara’s Notebook
Available May 29
• Coco
Available May 31
• Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
