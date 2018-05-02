Why did Marvel cut this sexy, deleted 'Black Panther' scene from the full movie?

The people at Marvel may have given the world the best superhero movie ever in the form of "Black Panther," but what they didn't give us was more scenes between lovers W'Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya) and Okoye (Danai Gurira).

That has all changed since Marvel released a scene that never made it to the final movie, featuring the two characters having a lover's quarrel that is full of so much sexual tension, you can cut it with a butter knife.

We don't know why this scene never made it to theaters (Marvel has a thing for releasing deleted scenes and previews to future films at the end of movies), but all we ask is Marvel gives us more of these two as the "Black Panther" franchise moves forward. You can watch the scene below.

Wakanda forever!

This just-released #BlackPanther deleted scene features a powerful performance by @DanaiGurira as Okoye and Daniel Kaluuya as W'Kabi: pic.twitter.com/hzwrkaaPGR — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) May 1, 2018

