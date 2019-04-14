Winter is here: Local 4's Jamie Edmonds shares thoughts on 'Game of Thrones' as final season nears

DETROIT - You guys… "Game of Thrones" is ending, and I’m really sad about it.

I didn’t even start watching it until the show was into season two or three. I was holding out, thinking, ‘this is not my kind of show.’ I am not into fantasy. I did not read, nor did I watch Harry Potter.

It’s not my thing. But, one fateful evening, I saw a social media post from a friend, shout out to Jean Metellus! It read something like: ‘I didn’t want to watch GOT, and now I’ve been sitting on my couch for 18 straight hours watching it.’

I thought, if he can sit there for a full day, then maybe it’s good?

Warning: There are spoilers below.

I wasn’t blown away by the first few episodes. There were so many characters and it was a little slow, but I stuck with it. When Ned Stark lost his head in episode nine, I was hooked. How could they kill off the main character???

The Red Wedding was the next ‘are you kidding?’ moment. It came in season three. No one had spoiled that for me. Shout out to Jean! I literally had no idea that my next favorite character, Rob Stark, would get killed along with his whole family. The screen went black and I sat in silence. I really think I needed time to mourn. The King of the North! Tear.

When Jon Snow was killed in season five, I considered throwing something at the TV. REALLY GAME OF THRONES? You’re going to kill the next hero I was rooting for? But, Melisandre brought him back to life in season six. Phew.

There are plenty of things going on in the show I don’t quite get. Children of the forest, what’s their story? The first men, who are they? What’s up with the three-eyed-raven-who-is-now-Bran? Also, The Night King. What’s that dude really even want? We don’t know because he doesn’t say much. Is the Night King really Bran? Then, why is he killing people? (insert emoji of the lady shrugging here)

There are things I really NEED to happen in the final season. Cersei has to get axed. If Jamie does it, even better. Jon needs to find out about his lineage and he needs to ride a dragon.

Also, someone needs to kill the Night King. I mean, I think that will happen, right? Although, if history is any indication, the show has no problem killing off the good guys, so maybe Jon dies a second time?

One producer here at Channel 4 wants the Night King to sit on the Iron Throne at the end. I told him he needs to get right with himself if he *wants* that to happen.

It’s been 10 years of this show, eight Seasons. I read somewhere this is the last show that we all will watch collectively. Name another show on TV right now that we wait for it to air on a network at a specific time? You can’t.

It’s been a fun ride. I love this show. I can’t wait for these epic final episodes. Winter is here!

