EXCLUDE

Top 5: Arts and Entertainment

Here are the Top 5 leaders

By Jake Draugelis

Art Gallery

  1. Studio 1219
  2. Detroit Institute of Arts
  3. The VFAA's Suzanne Haskew Arts Center
  4. The Craft Cafe Detroit
  5. The Glass Academy

 

Band/Artist - Blues/Jazz

  1. Alexandria N'Transit Band
  2. Groove Council
  3. Chris Canas
  4. Tosha Owens
  5. The Dave Bennett Quartet

 

Band/Artist - Cover Band

  1. Chill Factor
  2. Power Play Detroit
  3. Sweet Alice Detroit
  4. Wrecking Crue
  5. Aj Kish

 

Band/Artist - Folk

  1. Wakefire
  2. Killarney Creek
  3. Maggie McCabe
  4. Jill Jack
  5. Blackthorn

 

Band/Artist - Indie/Alt/Punk

  1. The Zotz
  2. Killer Flamingos
  3. Flint Eastwood
  4. The Native Howl
  5. Goddamn Gallows

 

Band/Artist - Original Rock

  1. Greta Van Fleet
  2. Maggie McCabe
  3. The SEATBELTS
  4. The Gasoline Gypsies
  5. Tie: No Resolve and Orbitsuns

 

Indie Cinema

  1. Redford Theatre
  2. Cinema Detroit
  3. Main Art Theatre
  4. The Emerald Theatre
  5. Detroit Film Theatre

 

Library

  1. Clarkston Independence District Library
  2. Salem-South Lyon District Library
  3. William P. Faust Public Library
  4. Rochester Hills Public Library
  5. Clinton-Macomb Public Library

 

Live Comedy

  1. Go Comedy! Improv Theater
  2. One Night Stans Comedy Club
  3. Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle
  4. Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase
  5. Planet Ant Black Box

 

Local Bands

  1. Chill Factor
  2. Power Play Detroit
  3. Aj Kish
  4. Alexandria N'Transit Band
  5. Weekend ComeBack

 

Movie Theater

  1. Farmington Civic Theater
  2. MJR Digital Cinemas
  3. The Romeo Theatre
  4. Emagine Theatres
  5. Redford Theatre

 

Museum

  1. Detroit Institute of Arts
  2. Greenfield Village
  3. The Henry Ford Museum
  4. Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum
  5. Charles H. Wright Muesum of African American History

 

Theater Venue

  1. Fox Theatre
  2. Detroit Opera House
  3. Open Book Theatre Company
  4. Fisher Theatre
  5. Riverbank Theatre

 

Theatre Group

  1. Warren Civic Theatre
  2. Farmington Players
  3. Open Book Theatre Company
  4. Tie: Grosse Pointe Theatre and Meadow Brook Theatre
  5. Stagecrafters at the Baldwin Theatre

 

Outdoor Concert Venue

  1. Riley Park
  2. DTE Energy Music Theatre
  3. Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
  4. Meadow Brook Theatre
  5. Chene Park

 

 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.