Top 5: Beauty

Here are the Top 5 leaders

By Jake Draugelis

Barber

  1. Legends Haircuts for Men
  2. Forefathers Grooming
  3. Lux Hair Company
  4. Nick's Barbershop
  5. Rocco's barbershop

 

Brows / Lashes

  1. Blushed Aesthetics
  2. Lash Dolls
  3. Alphonse Beauty Microblading studio
  4. I Brow Your Browz
  5. Spa Nordstrom - Somerset Collection

 

Hair Color

  1. Lockstar Studio
  2. Salon Simply Beautiful
  3. Aubrey Beauty Salon*
  4. Tacari Salon
  5. Salon Bellissimo

 

Hair Extensions

  1. Elite Extensions
  2. Salon Bellissimo
  3. Mint Hair Crafting
  4. Aesthetic Hair Co.
  5. Chaos Studio Salon

 

Hair Salon

  1. Lockstar Studio
  2. Aubrey Beauty Salon
  3. Shear Hair Saloon
  4. Instinct Salon
  5. Mint Hair Crafting

 

Hair Straightening

  1. Salon Simply Beautiful*
  2. V.I.P. Salon & Spa
  3. Hair It Iz
  4. Tie: Cutting Point and Excel Salon Spa
  5. Tie: Salon Escape Inc and Becky's Hair Force

 

Manicure and Pedicure

  1. Therese At The Nail Suite 1
  2. Woodhaven NAILS & SPA
  3. The Golden Horseshoe Nail Co
  4. Salon Simply Beautiful
  5. Treuvis Eyes Nails Body Laser Spa

 

Massage

  1. Associates Therapeutic Massage
  2. Irene's Myomassology Institute
  3. Massage at Sattva Yoga Center
  4. The Rejuvenation Station
  5. Natural Healing Therapeutic Massage

 

Spa

  1. Beneficial Skin and Body Care
  2. Kimi K Salon & Spa
  3. Heavenly Day Spa
  4. Lash Dolls
  5. Revive Medical Spa: Ardis Schmitt, RN

 

Tanning

  1. BodyBing Tanning + Sunless
  2. Exposure Hair Salon LLC
  3. SprayChic Airbrush Tanning
  4. Blushed Hair & Makeup, LLC
  5. Back to the Beach Tanning

 

Tattoo and Piercing

  1. Tattoos by Phil James
  2. Mean Ink Tattoo
  3. Studio Seven Tattoos
  4. Clock Tower Tattoos
  5. Aces Tattoo Shop

 

Waxing

  1. The Strip - Wax Bar
  2. Lash Dolls
  3. Red's Waxing Studio
  4. Heavenly Day Spa
  5. Georgi's Waxing Studio - Royal Oak Wax

 

