Top 5: Fashion

Alterations
- Deja Vu Upscale Designer Resale
- Hook & Eye Alterations and Vintage
- Konja's Bridal
- House of Morrisons Shoe Repair
- The Boulevard Boutique Consignment and The Boulevard Boutique Shabby Chic
Children's Clothing
- Just Guys Apparel
- I Am Detroit Clothing
- Sofi Stella Children's Boutique & More
- Connie's Children's Shop
- Tie: 9 Month Bump and Carter's
Consignment
- Deja Vu Upscale Designer Resale
- Sum Girls Boutique
- Consignment Clothiers, Inc.
- HIPS Resale Boutique
- Trouve Upscale Resale
Detroit Apparel
- David Vintage
- A Design Line Embroidery LLC
- Venue South Lyon
- I Am Detroit Clothing
- Made in Detroit
Dry Cleaners
- Belding Cleaners
- ALL-STAR DRY CLEANERS
- Parkside Cleaners
- Shores Cleaners
- Tie: DryClean Depot, Dubin Cleaners and Laundry and Elaine B Jewelry
Jewelry
- Michael Agnello Jewelers
- The Padme Company
- Radiant Fine Jewelry
- Elaine B Jewelry
- Bogazy Fine Jewelry
Men's Clothing
- Brotherhood Sports
- Manno Clothing and Tailoring
- Henry The Hatter
- George Gregory
- A Design Line Embroidery LLC
Resale
- Deja Vu Upscale Designer Resale
- Mama Coo's Boutique
- Sum Girls Boutique
- The Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center
- Trouve Upscale Resale
Shoes
- Gierk Shoes
- Bob’s classic Kicks
- Chester Boot Shop
- Enchanted Shoes
- Sam’s Shoe Service
Vintage
- The Getup Vintage
- Mama Coo's Boutique
- Lost and Found Vintage
- Time Warp LLC
- Finders Keepers
Women's Accessories
- Avabelle boutique
- Stef-n-Ty
- The Padme Company
- Body Empire
- Ruboo Boutique
Women's Boutique
- Avabelle Boutique
- Ruboo Boutique
- Kiss & Tell
- A Design Line Embroidery LLC
- Stef-n-Ty
