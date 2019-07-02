EXCLUDE

Top 5: Fashion

Here are the Top 5 leaders

By Jake Draugelis

Alterations

  1. Deja Vu Upscale Designer Resale
  2. Hook & Eye Alterations and Vintage
  3. Konja's Bridal
  4. House of Morrisons Shoe Repair
  5. The Boulevard Boutique Consignment and The Boulevard Boutique Shabby Chic

 

Children's Clothing

  1. Just Guys Apparel
  2. I Am Detroit Clothing
  3. Sofi Stella Children's Boutique & More
  4. Connie's Children's Shop
  5. Tie: 9 Month Bump and Carter's

 

Consignment

  1. Deja Vu Upscale Designer Resale
  2. Sum Girls Boutique
  3. Consignment Clothiers, Inc.
  4. HIPS Resale Boutique
  5. Trouve Upscale Resale

 

Detroit Apparel

  1. David Vintage
  2. A Design Line Embroidery LLC
  3. Venue South Lyon
  4. I Am Detroit Clothing
  5. Made in Detroit

 

Dry Cleaners

  1. Belding Cleaners
  2. ALL-STAR DRY CLEANERS
  3. Parkside Cleaners
  4. Shores Cleaners
  5. Tie: DryClean Depot, Dubin Cleaners and Laundry and Elaine B Jewelry

 

Jewelry

  1. Michael Agnello Jewelers
  2. The Padme Company
  3. Radiant Fine Jewelry
  4. Elaine B Jewelry
  5. Bogazy Fine Jewelry

 

Men's Clothing

  1. Brotherhood Sports
  2. Manno Clothing and Tailoring
  3. Henry The Hatter
  4. George Gregory
  5. A Design Line Embroidery LLC

 

Resale

  1. Deja Vu Upscale Designer Resale
  2. Mama Coo's Boutique
  3. Sum Girls Boutique
  4. The Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center
  5. Trouve Upscale Resale

 

Shoes

  1. Gierk Shoes
  2. Bob’s classic Kicks
  3. Chester Boot Shop
  4. Enchanted Shoes
  5. Sam’s Shoe Service

 

Vintage

  1. The Getup Vintage
  2. Mama Coo's Boutique
  3. Lost and Found Vintage
  4. Time Warp LLC
  5. Finders Keepers

 

Women's Accessories

  1. Avabelle boutique
  2. Stef-n-Ty
  3. The Padme Company
  4. Body Empire
  5. Ruboo Boutique

 

Women's Boutique

  1. Avabelle Boutique
  2. Ruboo Boutique
  3. Kiss & Tell
  4. A Design Line Embroidery LLC
  5. Stef-n-Ty

 

 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.