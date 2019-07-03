EXCLUDE

Top 5: Financial

Here are the top 5 leaders for the Financial section!

By Juliana Vaccaro - Programming Intern

Accountants

  1. J & J Taxes and More
  2. Assurance Patient Advocate, LLC
  3. Scapini & Co
  4. Ball, Shanaman & Tenorio
  5. TaxCo Solutions, LLC

Banks

  1. Huntington Bank
  2. Chase Bank
  3. DFCU Financial
  4. PNC Bank
  5. Monroe Bank & Trust

Credit Union

  1. Extra Credit Union
  2. Michigan First Credit Union
  3. T & I Credit Union 
  4. Vibe Credit Union 
  5. OUR Credit Union Normandy Branch

Financial Advisors 

  1. Great Lakes Wealth 
  2. The Burzynski Group
  3. T & I Credit Union 
  4. Orechkin Insurance Agency, LLC
  5. MSGCU Financial

Mortgage Lenders

  1. Michigan First Mortgage
  2. New American Funding 
  3. T & I Credit Union 
  4. Quicken Loans
  5. FreeStar Financial Credit Union

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.