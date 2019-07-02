EXCLUDE

Top 5: Nightlife

Here are the top 5 leaders for the Nightlife section!

By Juliana Vaccaro - Programming Intern

Beer Selection 

  1. Blarney Stone Pub 
  2. STRAY CAT LOUNGE
  3. Slingers
  4. Steampunk Tap Room
  5. Dragonmead Microbrewery

Brewpub

  1. HomeGrown Brewing Company
  2. Sherwood Brewing Company
  3. Aberrant Ales
  4. Batch Brewing Company
  5. Bierkeller Tavern & Eatery

Cigar Bar

  1. Stray Cat Lounge 
  2. Ambassador Cigars & Spirits
  3. Jenuwine Cigar Lounge
  4. Stix Martini & Cigar Bar
  5. Belicoso Cafe Martini Cigar Bar

Happy Hour

  1. 54 West
  2. STRAY CAT LOUNGE
  3. My Place Bar and Grill
  4. J's Penalty Box
  5. Tipsy Mcstaggers

Irish Pub 

  1. Blarney Stone Pub 
  2. Nancy Whiskey's Detroit
  3. Hennessey's Pub + Kitchen
  4. Conor O'Neill's
  5. Tied: The Old Miami & Tipsy Mcstaggers

Late Night Eats 

  1. Brewligans Public House
  2. Lafayette Coney Island
  3. Bray's Hamburgers
  4. Passport Pizza N' Ribs
  5. Pete's Place Restaurant

Live Music

  1. Road Rangers Bar
  2. STRAY CAT LOUNGE
  3. Nancy Whiskey Pub
  4. On the Rocks Bar & Grill
  5. Cliff Bell's

Neighborhood Bar

  1. Blarney Stone Pub 
  2. 54 West
  3. Brewligans Public House
  4. STRAY CAT LOUNGE
  5. Fairway Bar & Grill 

Rooftop Bar

  1. 3Fifty Terrace
  2. The Celtic Knot
  3. Level Two Bar & Rooftop
  4. The POUND! Bar & Grill
  5. Bookie's Bar & Grille

Sports Bar

  1. Big League Brews
  2. Sports Venue
  3. Champions Sports Grill
  4. On the Rocks Bar & Grill
  5. Tied: Green Dot Stables & The HUB Sports Bistro 

