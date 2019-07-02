Top 5: Nightlife

Beer Selection
- Blarney Stone Pub
- STRAY CAT LOUNGE
- Slingers
- Steampunk Tap Room
- Dragonmead Microbrewery
Brewpub
- HomeGrown Brewing Company
- Sherwood Brewing Company
- Aberrant Ales
- Batch Brewing Company
- Bierkeller Tavern & Eatery
Cigar Bar
- Stray Cat Lounge
- Ambassador Cigars & Spirits
- Jenuwine Cigar Lounge
- Stix Martini & Cigar Bar
- Belicoso Cafe Martini Cigar Bar
Happy Hour
- 54 West
- STRAY CAT LOUNGE
- My Place Bar and Grill
- J's Penalty Box
- Tipsy Mcstaggers
Irish Pub
- Blarney Stone Pub
- Nancy Whiskey's Detroit
- Hennessey's Pub + Kitchen
- Conor O'Neill's
- Tied: The Old Miami & Tipsy Mcstaggers
Late Night Eats
- Brewligans Public House
- Lafayette Coney Island
- Bray's Hamburgers
- Passport Pizza N' Ribs
- Pete's Place Restaurant
Live Music
- Road Rangers Bar
- STRAY CAT LOUNGE
- Nancy Whiskey Pub
- On the Rocks Bar & Grill
- Cliff Bell's
Neighborhood Bar
- Blarney Stone Pub
- 54 West
- Brewligans Public House
- STRAY CAT LOUNGE
- Fairway Bar & Grill
Rooftop Bar
- 3Fifty Terrace
- The Celtic Knot
- Level Two Bar & Rooftop
- The POUND! Bar & Grill
- Bookie's Bar & Grille
Sports Bar
- Big League Brews
- Sports Venue
- Champions Sports Grill
- On the Rocks Bar & Grill
- Tied: Green Dot Stables & The HUB Sports Bistro
