Top 5: Seasonal

Here are the top 5 leaders for the Seasonal section!

By Juliana Vaccaro - Programming Intern

Cider Mill

  1. Verellen Orchards & Cider Mill
  2. Block's Stand and Greenhouse
  3. Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill
  4. Yates Cider Mill
  5. Parmenter's Northville Cider Mill

Farmers Market

  1. Farmington Farmers Market
  2. Brighton Farmers Market
  3. Blocks Stand & Greenhouse
  4. Eastern Market
  5. Oakland County Farmer's Market

Garden Center 

  1. Olejnik Farms
  2. Block's Stand and Greenhouse
  3. Saxton's Flower Center
  4. Pinter's Flowerland Greenhouse
  5. Banotai Greenhouse

Haunted House

  1. Scarefest Scream Park
  2. Haunted Garage Productions
  3. Rotten Manor Haunted Attraction 
  4. Exit 13 Haunted House
  5. Hush Haunted Attraction

Landscaping 

  1. All Brick Design
  2. Elegant Greens Lawn Care, Fertilization, Landscaping, and Snow Removal Service
  3. Mike's Yard Service
  4. Hidden Talents Lawn and Landscape
  5. Forest Green Lawn Services, Inc.

Snow Plowing

  1. Mike's Yard Service
  2. Hidden Talents Lawn and Landscape
  3. Troy Clogg Snow Associates
  4. Motor City Landscape Services
  5. Raupp Brothers Landscape Supply and Garden Center

