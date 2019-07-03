EXCLUDE

Top 5: Services

Here are the top 5 leaders for the Services section!

By Juliana Vaccaro - Programming Intern

Cell Phone Repair 

  1. iFix Detroit
  2. Fone Fixers
  3. Cracked Electronic Repair (Cell Phone Repair)
  4. Quick Phone Fix
  5. Cell Phone Repair

Dry Cleaning

  1. Parkside Cleaners
  2. One Hour Martinizing
  3. Dryclean Depot
  4. Weisman Cleaners
  5. June's Tailor & Dry Cleaning

Heating and Cooling

  1. Harriman Heating & Air Conditioning
  2. Fusion mechanical LLC heating and cooling. Contractor
  3. Main Heating & Cooling Inc
  4. Competitive Heating & Cooling
  5. Sani-Clean Air Duct Cleaning Inc

House Cleaning

  1. Best Choice Window Cleaning and Home Services
  2. Right Way Carpet & Textile Cleaning Services
  3. Dawn to Dusk Cleaning Service
  4. Night Owl Carpet Cleaning
  5. Junk Monster

Music Lessons

  1. journey music studios
  2. Suzuki Royal Oak Institute of Music
  3. Jerry Luck School of Music
  4. Ardis Music
  5. GarageBand Music

Photography

  1. Dante Dasaro Photography & Media
  2. Starpointe Photography
  3. Olivia Seyfarth Photography
  4. RSM Photographic
  5. Tabitha Patrick Photography

Plumbing

  1. French Drain Man
  2. Basement Waterproofing of Michigan
  3. Thornton & Grooms
  4. FLAME Heating and Cooling
  5. WaterWork Plumbling

Realtors

  1. The Tina Peterson Team - Real Estate One
  2. Clients First, Realtors
  3. Mike Deising at Deising Real Estate
  4. Dwellings by Rudy & Hall
  5. The Siciliano Group

Tutoring

  1. Goltstar Enrichment Learning
  2. Great Lakes Educational Group
  3. Kumon of Commerce
  4. INTER-LINGUA
  5. Soar Detroit

