EXCLUDE

Top 5: Specialty Foods

Here are the top 5 leaders

Bakery

  1. River Q's Pastry Pantry
  2. Tee'licious Dessert Creations
  3. M Street Baking Company
  4. Farhat Sweets
  5. Life is Sweet Bakery & Cafe

 

Cakes

  1. A Serendipity Cakery
  2. Farhat Sweets
  3. Sweet Little Sheila's Pastry and Cake Shop
  4. Tee'licious Dessert Creations
  5. Shatila Food Products

 

Catering

  1. Tee'licious Dessert Creations
  2. Jayell Smoke House BBQ
  3. Ede's Meaty BBQ
  4. Celebrity Catering
  5. Sopranos Catering

 

Coffee Shop

  1. Black Iron Coffee Roasters
  2. Rise & Grind
  3. Rule 62 Cafe
  4. Donutville USA
  5. Blue Heron Trading Company

 

Cupcakes 

  1. M Street Baking CO.
  2. Angel's Bake N Cakes LLC
  3. Just Baked
  4. The Cupcake Station
  5. Chocolate Bar Cafe

 

Donut Shop

  1. Donutville USA
  2. The Looney Baker
  3. Dutch Girl Donuts
  4. Daily Dozen
  5. Tim Hortons

 

Ethnic Specialty Grocery

  1. Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery
  2. HoneyBee Market
  3. Polish Market
  4. Alcamo's Market
  5. 168 Asian Market

 

Fresh Produce

  1. Nino Salvaggio
  2. Joe's Produce Gourmet Market
  3. Block's Stand and Greenhouse
  4. Randazzo Fresh Market
  5. Joe Randazzo's Fruit and Vegetable Market

 

Gourmet Food Products

  1. Miss Kim's Jams
  2. Country Smoke House
  3. Cinnamon Nuts and More
  4. Nino Salvaggio
  5. Holiday Market

 

Gourmet Grocery

  1. Long Lake Market
  2. Weyand Fisheries
  3. Nino Salvaggio
  4. Joe's Produce Gourmet Market
  5. Devries & Co 1887

 

Ice Cream Shop

  1. Sweet Treats Station
  2. Modern Cone
  3. Cap'n Frosty Ice Cream
  4. Vicky's Ice Cream
  5. Smoothies on 7 Mile Dairy Bar

 

Organic and Health Foods

  1. Da Buzz Honey
  2. Mother Earth Natural Health - The CBD Experts™
  3. Trader Joe's
  4. Zerbo's Health Foods Inc
  5. Southern Shaved Ice

 

Pies

  1. Kate's Kitchen
  2. Sister Pie
  3. Achatz Handmade Pie Co.
  4. Grand Traverse Pie Company
  5. Sweetheart Bakery

 

Sweets and Treats

  1. The Sweet Tooth of Marine City
  2. Sydney Bogg's Sweet Essentials
  3. Mi Sugar Shack
  4. Cinnamon Nuts and More
  5. Pops' Sweets An Treats

 

Wine Shop

  1. Filipo Marc Winery
  2. Holiday Market
  3. Wine Palace
  4. Washington Street Wine House
  5. Sabrosa Sangria

 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.