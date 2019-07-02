Top 5: Specialty Foods

Bakery
- River Q's Pastry Pantry
- Tee'licious Dessert Creations
- M Street Baking Company
- Farhat Sweets
- Life is Sweet Bakery & Cafe
Cakes
- A Serendipity Cakery
- Farhat Sweets
- Sweet Little Sheila's Pastry and Cake Shop
- Tee'licious Dessert Creations
- Shatila Food Products
Catering
- Tee'licious Dessert Creations
- Jayell Smoke House BBQ
- Ede's Meaty BBQ
- Celebrity Catering
- Sopranos Catering
Coffee Shop
- Black Iron Coffee Roasters
- Rise & Grind
- Rule 62 Cafe
- Donutville USA
- Blue Heron Trading Company
Cupcakes
- M Street Baking CO.
- Angel's Bake N Cakes LLC
- Just Baked
- The Cupcake Station
- Chocolate Bar Cafe
Donut Shop
- Donutville USA
- The Looney Baker
- Dutch Girl Donuts
- Daily Dozen
- Tim Hortons
Ethnic Specialty Grocery
- Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery
- HoneyBee Market
- Polish Market
- Alcamo's Market
- 168 Asian Market
Fresh Produce
- Nino Salvaggio
- Joe's Produce Gourmet Market
- Block's Stand and Greenhouse
- Randazzo Fresh Market
- Joe Randazzo's Fruit and Vegetable Market
Gourmet Food Products
- Miss Kim's Jams
- Country Smoke House
- Cinnamon Nuts and More
- Nino Salvaggio
- Holiday Market
Gourmet Grocery
- Long Lake Market
- Weyand Fisheries
- Nino Salvaggio
- Joe's Produce Gourmet Market
- Devries & Co 1887
Ice Cream Shop
- Sweet Treats Station
- Modern Cone
- Cap'n Frosty Ice Cream
- Vicky's Ice Cream
- Smoothies on 7 Mile Dairy Bar
Organic and Health Foods
- Da Buzz Honey
- Mother Earth Natural Health - The CBD Experts™
- Trader Joe's
- Zerbo's Health Foods Inc
- Southern Shaved Ice
Pies
- Kate's Kitchen
- Sister Pie
- Achatz Handmade Pie Co.
- Grand Traverse Pie Company
- Sweetheart Bakery
Sweets and Treats
- The Sweet Tooth of Marine City
- Sydney Bogg's Sweet Essentials
- Mi Sugar Shack
- Cinnamon Nuts and More
- Pops' Sweets An Treats
Wine Shop
- Filipo Marc Winery
- Holiday Market
- Wine Palace
- Washington Street Wine House
- Sabrosa Sangria
