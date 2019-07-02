EXCLUDE

Top 5: Wedding

Here are the top 5 leaders

Cake

  1. Celebrity Catering
  2. Sweet and Sweeter Bakery
  3. Iversen's Bakery
  4. A Serendipity Cakery, LLC
  5. Mannino's Bakery

 

Caterer

  1. Celebrity Catering
  2. Soprano's Catering
  3. Hickory BBQ & Grill
  4. Jayell Smoke House
  5. Vintage House Banquets & Catering

 

DJ

  1. Detroit DJ Entertainment
  2. Joe Maroon Entertainment - Disk Jockey Productions
  3. Michaels Entertainment LLC
  4. K & K Trinity Entertainment
  5. MI Event DJs

 

Invitations

  1. Jen's Invites
  2. Noteable Invitations
  3. Samantha Witte Design, LLC
  4. Invites Ink
  5. LACE Boutique

 

Limousine

  1. ALLSTAR Chauffeured Services
  2. Bozzo's Limousine
  3. Millennium Limousines Inc.
  4. Detroit Classic Car Rentals
  5. Tied: Rockstars Limousine & Party Bus - Dream Limousines, Inc. - ROC Limo LLC

 

Make-Up

  1. Blushed Hair & Makeup, LLC
  2. 24Luxe Hair & Makeup
  3. BridesMaid Beautiful
  4. Lena Shkreli & Company
  5. Shuston Vincent - Professional Makeup Artist

 

Musicians and Soloists

  1. Rondo String Quartet
  2. Weekend ComeBack
  3. White Pines Entertainment
  4. Bluewater Kings Band
  5. SpaceCat

 

Party Rentals

  1. Bob B's Party Rentals
  2. Party Maids LLC
  3. Rent A Bounce
  4. Present Tents - Party & Event Rentals
  5. Knights Tent and Party Rental - Weddings, Events, Parties

 

Photographer

  1. Athornsphoto, LLC
  2. JLBoone Photography 
  3. Najduk Photography
  4. Sunflower Productions LLC
  5. Stefanie Russo Photography

 

Rings

  1. Michael Agnello Jewlers
  2. Pat Scott Jewlers
  3. Delta Diamond
  4. Bogazy Fine Jewlery
  5. Lucido Fine Jewlery

 

Special Touch

  1. Northville Beauty Spa
  2. Sydney Bogg's Sweet Essentials
  3. Lux Wedding Co.
  4. Miss Mixology
  5. Catherine Kellie Boudoir - Groom's Gifts

 

Tuxedo

  1. Wesner Tuxedo
  2. Men's Wearhouse
  3. President Tuxedo
  4. Brighton Tux Shop
  5. Jos. A. Bank

 

Venue

  1. Stonebridge Golf Club
  2. The Rust Belt
  3. Petruzzellos
  4. The Oakley
  5. Premier Events Center

 

Videographer

  1. Timothy Scott Films
  2. Lightcraft Entertainment
  3. Autumn Rider Films
  4. Sight & Sound Videography
  5. HP videographer Hadeer Poliss

 

Wedding Dresses

  1. Konja's Bridal
  2. Bombshell Bridal Boutique
  3. The Perfect Dress The Prom and Bridal Superstore
  4. L'amour Bridal
  5. The Wedding Shoppe

 

Wedding Planner

  1. Ines & Marie
  2. Touch of Elegance Events & Designs
  3. Party Maids LLC
  4. A June Event
  5. Bella Event Panache

 

Wedding Florist

  1. Michael B. Anthony
  2. Armada Floral Station
  3. Lee Floral Design
  4. The Petal Lady, llc
  5. Mandy J Florist & Gifts 

 

