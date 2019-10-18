Angelina Jolie and Meryl Streep fly to new heights in new films this weekend!

This article is sponsored by MJR Digital Cinema.

Angelina Jolie and Meryl Streep lead two new films this weekend that are sure to bring excitement to your weekend! Greg Russel sat down with Jason Carr to talk about those highly anticipated movies.

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" is a sequel to the 2014 hit film, "Maleficent" and is jammed packed with A-list actors. Aurora, played by Elle Fanning, is about to get married to a young prince from a nearby kingdom. As Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) comes face to face with the young prince's mother (Michelle Pfeiffer), she has to conquer the complex obstacles that attempt to force her and Aurora apart. Greg gave this family film three out of five reels.

"The Laundromat" is a drama comedy starring some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Gary Oldman, Sharon Stone, and Meryl Streep. The movie centers around a widow who discovers a large insurance fraud scheme and decides to further investigate the scandal. Greg gave "The Laundromat" three out of five reels.

Greg also had his giveaways of promotional items for the movies "The Addams Family" and "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." To enter to win the giveaways, click here.

MJR Digital Cinemas has 10 locations across metro Detroit.

