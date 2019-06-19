Ohio hairstylist showing parents how to do hair for free

Doing hair for your child can be a challenge but this hairstylist wants to help you with that, according to a story by WKYC 3 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The owner of Natruelly Mee started the classes in an effort to create a bond between daughters and fathers due to the fact that dads have a harder time doing their daughters' hair.

She has a passion for teaching and doing hair, and she wanted to put those two together by creating the classes.

Recently, the owner hosted a free Father/Daughter class in honor of Father's Day but, plans to have another session in August for both mothers and fathers.

