Parent blog: Your child is not 24 months old. They're 2.

I'm Matt and I'm 428 months old. I have three children. They're 110 months, 81 months and 37 months old.

Yes. That sounds completely ridiculous, doesn’t it? Well, so does calling your 2-year-old boy or girl 24 months.

I understand every day, month, year, hour, minute, second is super important in your child's life. But, at some point, we need to stop being so specific when we refer to their age.

I think we agree -- we need to set some rules here. No question, a 1-month-old and a 10-month-old are drastically different in every way.

When you're that small, months really do matter. But, at a certain point, you need to start protecting yourself from sounding like a fool when saying, "Isn't my 28-month-old little girl adorable?"

STOP IT. She's 2.

Some people (guilty as charged), even count the weeks -- and days! When I had my first child, every day was a milestone that had to be shared. "Isn't she perfect? She's just four weeks and three days old."

Today, I would roll my eyes at myself thinking about that statement. "Matt, your daughter is ONE MONTH OLD."

I'm not downplaying the importance of life and how precious days can be -- I'm just trying to sell the fact that we sound like goofballs when we talk that way about our kids' ages.

The new rules are simple to follow:

First, never tack on days once your little one reaches one week old. That's why we have weeks.

The counting method of “eight weeks and six days old” is just wrong. Save yourself some embarrassment and just focus on weeks when they’re an infant.

Once your little one reaches one month old, the next phase in this begins.

That’s when you start using months. Referring to their age in months is acceptable up to two years.

Some people I've talked to say it needs to stop at 18 months, referring to kids by “one and a half” at that point, but others think it's too soon.

Let me tell you this: once you start saying things like “he’s 25 months old,” you start to sound silly.

By that point, a kid can hold up two fingers when asked "how old are you?" So - let's hand the job of counting over to them.

Sorry mom and dad, it's time to let go.

