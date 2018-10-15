Today is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day is a day designated to those who have suffered pregnancy loss and infant death.

That includes miscarriages, stillbirths, SIDS, and the death of a newborn.

In the United States, Concurrent Resolution 222, supporting the goals and ideals of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, was passed in the House of Representatives on Sept. 28, 2006.

October 15 of each year was designated as the day to recognize.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.