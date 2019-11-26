DETROIT – TODAY UNTIL 3 p.m., EASTERN MARKET WILL BE OPEN FOR ALL OF YOUR THANKSGIVING COOKING NEEDS!

In addition to Saturday Market that operates year-round, they have six additional markets (free & all ages welcomed) for all your holiday shopping needs in 2019:

Tuesday, November 26

Sunday, December 1

Sunday, December 8

Sunday, December 15

Thursday, December 19 - Night Market!

Sunday, December 22

The Tuesday market dates are primarily focused on food vendors and are a perfect place to find ingredients for your holiday meals. The Sunday & Thursday dates feature plenty of Michigan-made gift options including clothing, art, jewelry, beauty products, and more. Thursday, December 19 will be a night market!

There are no tickets for this event. It is free and open to all ages.

Our Holiday Market vendors are chosen from our existing pool of vendors, and the next opportunity to apply to vend at our markets will be in February 2020 at http://easternmarket.org.