LIVE STREAM: Ride with ‘Santa Cam’ down Woodward Avenue for America’s Thanksgiving Parade
DETROIT – Take in America’s Thanksgiving Parade from Santa’s float!
In the video player above, follow the “Santa Cam” down Woodward Avenue, all the way to the end!
America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van is featured annually on WDIV-Local 4, including a one-hour syndicated national broadcast reaching more 185 major cities across the country. Every November something magical happens on Detroit’s historic Woodward Avenue, a holiday tradition that dates back to 1924.
Every year, hundreds of thousands of Parade spectators line historic Woodward Avenue Thanksgiving morning to watch the larger than life floats, colorful helium-filled balloons, thunderous marching bands, and exciting specialty acts!
How to watch the parade:
- If you’re in the Detroit area for the holiday, get to a TV and watch the parade on Local 4. Coverage starts at 6 a.m.
- Even if you’re not in the Detroit area, you still may be able to see America’s Thanksgiving Parade on TV. The parade is broadcast in 185 cities across the U.S. Check your local TV listings.
- If you’re out of town or on the go, watch the parade and all of Local 4′s coverage right here on ClickOnDetroit.
- If you have Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire or most smart TVs, download the WDIV-Local 4 app to stream America’s Thanksgiving Parade on your TV.
