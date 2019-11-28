DETROIT – Take in America’s Thanksgiving Parade from Santa’s float!

In the video player above, follow the “Santa Cam” down Woodward Avenue, all the way to the end!

America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van is featured annually on WDIV-Local 4, including a one-hour syndicated national broadcast reaching more 185 major cities across the country. Every November something magical happens on Detroit’s historic Woodward Avenue, a holiday tradition that dates back to 1924.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of Parade spectators line historic Woodward Avenue Thanksgiving morning to watch the larger than life floats, colorful helium-filled balloons, thunderous marching bands, and exciting specialty acts!

How to watch the parade: