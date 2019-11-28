The holiday shopping season won’t just be about finding gifts for family and friends.

Make no mistake, pets will also be on the minds of shoppers when they hit the mall or go online to hunt down gifts.

Rover, an online company where people can buy pet services, surveyed 2,000 dog and cat owners in the U.S. and came to the following conclusions that emphasize just how much shopping for pets will be on the brain.

Rover says ...

80% of pet owners plan to purchase a gift for their pets this season.

68% of owners plan to buy multiple gifts for their pets.

55% of owners plan to spend at least $25 on their pet for holiday gifts.

20% of pets will receive more gifts than human members of the family.

77% of owners said they will include their pets on holiday family traditions.

Given all this data, buying gift cards to pet stores in addition to traditional retail ones might not be a bad idea.

Is this nuts, or do you struggle to imagine a Christmas without a big ol’ pile of gifts for your good boy (or girl)? Sound off in the comments below -- we want to know!