DETROIT – Watch Local 4′s live coverage of the 2019 America’s Thanksgiving!

America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van is featured annually on WDIV-Local 4, including a one-hour syndicated national broadcast reaching more 185 major cities across the country. Every November something magical happens on Detroit’s historic Woodward Avenue, a holiday tradition that dates back to 1924.

Coverage begins at 6 a.m. with Local 4 News Today: Thanksgiving Edition.

Parade preview begins at 8 a.m.

America’s Thanksgiving Parade begins at 9 a.m.

Watch live coverage below (or click here):

How else to watch the parade:

If you’re in the Detroit area for the holiday, get to a TV and watch the parade on Local 4. Coverage starts at 6 a.m.

Even if you’re not in the Detroit area, you still may be able to see America’s Thanksgiving Parade on TV. The parade is broadcast in 185 cities across the U.S. Check your local TV listings.

If you have Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire or most smart TVs, download the WDIV-Local 4 app to stream America’s Thanksgiving Parade on your TV.

