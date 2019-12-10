Visit Santa at Detroit’s historic Fisher Building on Saturday

DETROIT – Santa is coming to town -- specifically to Detroit’s New Center.

This Saturday, Dec. 14, Santa Claus himself will be joining in on holiday festivities at the Fisher Building in Detroit.

Friends, family and little ones are invited to come take photos with St. Nick in the Fisher Arcade from 1-3 p.m. That evening, the Fisher Building will welcome guests to enjoy classic pinball and vintage arcade games, a beer garden, guided tours of the building and more shopping!

Where: Fisher Building, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit, 48202

While you’re there, check out some of the local businesses inside!

Visitors will enjoy picking out unique fashions and accessories at Fashion Place, Yama, The Peacock Room, Vera Jane, Kill the Hate and Shy vs. Bold. After finding the perfect look, shoppers can get the perfect fit at William & Bonnie, an alterations boutique located in the concourse. Your holiday makeover can be made complete with a new hairstyle at Hair. a Salon.

Pure Detroit sells everything on the Detroit lover’s wish list, from T-shirts to retro Motor City keepsakes. Your favorite craft enthusiast will enjoy gifts from the Detroit Gallery of Contemporary Crafts. Workshop will provide a customized furniture shopping experience, and Dendrophile has what you need to make your nature buff on your list jolly. Afterward, shoppers can grab a bite or drink at the Fisher Bakery, Stella Good Coffee or Russell’s Pharmacy.