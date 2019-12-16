32ºF

Features

Wednesday Primetime Specials

All 4 Pets, Live in the D, and ‘Hoffa’

Madeline Allen

Tags: primetime special, All 4 Pets, Live in the D, Hoffa, special

On Wednesday, three specials will air on Local 4, beginning with All 4 Pets at 8:00 p.m. Meet some Alaskan malamutes, hear about the Great Lakes Rabbit Sanctuary, and check out our new spokescat Wesley.

Next up, join Live in the D’s Jason and Tati in their special as they take you Out on the Town for the Holidays at 8:30 p.m.

And finally, if you didn’t catch it the first time, our ‘Hoffa’ special will air at 10 p.m. For more on Hoffa, be sure to check out our Shattered podcast.

