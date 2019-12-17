Treating common knee injuries in sports

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

More than half of all high school students participate in some form of athletics, making sports one of the most popular extracurricular activities among high school-aged youth. According to a study published by the Journal of Athletic Training, knee injuries are among the most common serious injuries, accounting for 60% of high school sport-related surgeries, and anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries account for 50% or more of all knee injuries.

The knee is a complex joint made up of many parts and is therefore injured easily and frequently. Risk factors for sports-related knee injuries include overuse, improper training, and playing high-impact sports that involve sudden changes in direction.

According to Stephen E. Lemos, MD, PhD, Division Chief for Sports Medicine and Athletic Care at the Detroit Medical Center and Team Physician for the Detroit Tigers, treatment for knee injuries may include rest, physical therapy, injections, oral medications, manipulation and sometimes surgery.

“In many cases physical therapy is the best treatment option for knee injuries and is often the frontline treatment even if surgery is planned later. In ligament injuries, such as ACL tears, surgery is often of benefit because the ACL will usually not heal on its own. If you need a surgical evaluation, be sure to look for a surgeon board-certified in orthopedic sports medicine. For an MCL injury, which is a sprain or tear to the medial collateral ligament, the first line treatment for injury is often bracing and physical therapy,” said Lemos.

Recovery time for a knee injury depends on the type and severity of the injury. If the injury is significant enough to require surgery and/or physical therapy, the recovery time will be longer. Simple strains or sprains can last for one to two weeks.

If you have an injury that isn’t improving and is interfering with your daily activities, Dr. Lemos suggests making an appointment with a sports medicine specialist. Sports medicine physicians are specially trained to diagnose, treat, and help prevent injuries that occur during sporting events, athletic training, and physical activities.

