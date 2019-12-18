5 facts about AIDS you might not have known

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When 1.1 million people are currently living with HIV or AIDS in the U.S. alone, it’s important to raise awareness about the virus and help in any way you can, which is why World AIDS Day is so important.

World AIDS Day happens every year in December, and was founded in 1988 to remember the people who have died from AIDS-related illnesses and those who currently live with HIV.

Here are some quick facts to help you better understand the HIV virus and to help spread more information.

1. HIV cannot be transmitted from saliva, sweat, sneezing, kissing or skin-to-skin contact.

2. People who are diagnosed with HIV and start treatment early have a normal life expectancy of 78 years.

3. HIV prevention options such as PReP are now available for people who may be at high risk of getting the virus. With PReP, you take a daily pill.

4. There is no cure for HIV, but there are medicines that lower the amount of HIV in the body (viral load), which helps the virus not turn into AIDS and allows people with HIV to live a healthier and longer life.

5. Medicines have become so advanced that some can reduce the viral load so low that it isn’t detected in a viral load test. That means that people who are undetectable cannot spread the virus.

