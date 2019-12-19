Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Detroit with a budget of up to $600/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

850 Whitmore Road

Listed at $600/month, this 1,003-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 850 Whitmore Road.

In the residence, you can expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and central heating. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

825 Whitmore Road

Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 825 Whitmore Road that's also going for $600/month.

In the unit, you can expect large windows and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include additional storage space, secured entry, a swimming pool and assigned parking. Animals are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

9932 Lawton St.

Lastly, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 9932 Lawton St. It's listed for $600/month.

Expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a balcony in the apartment. This property is cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

