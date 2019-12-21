The 3 best African spots in Detroit

Looking for a tasty African meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top African spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

Consumers in the Detroit area historically spend more in December at restaurants than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management and business insights for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Detroit-area restaurants rose to $25 for the metro area in December of last year, 5% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Maty's

PHOTO: GEORGE L./YELP

First on the list is Maty's. Located at 21611 Grand River Ave., the Senegalese spot is the highest-rated African restaurant in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 87 reviews on Yelp.

2. Yumvillage

Photo: GREG B./Yelp

Next up is New Center's YumVillage, situated at 6500 Woodward Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 49 reviews on Yelp, the African food truck and caterer spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Saffron De Twah

PHOTO: BABAR H./YELP

And finally, Saffron De Twah, located at 7636 Gratiot Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Moroccan spot five stars out of 11 reviews.

