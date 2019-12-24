Are you a slow gift wrapper? Yeah, me too.

If you’re anything like me, you’re just terrible at wrapping presents. I mean, terrible. Almost embarrassing.

Well, it turns out, there are better ways to wrap gifts that don’t include cutting the largest square of wrapping paper and taping it all together. (Yes, terrible).

This 15-second hack will forever change the way you wrap gifts

The TODAY Show’s Anna De Souza shared this great wrapping hack -- which you can totally save for next year, if you’ve already wrapped everything up.

Traditionally, when we wrap gifts, we center it straight onto the paper but this technique turns the effort on its head by starting on a diagonal edge of your gift wrap.

So, grab your basic wrapping supplies and try it:

Cut wrapping paper so you’re able to wrap the gift with a 2-inch overhang. Paper should cover both sides of the package’s height. Position the narrow side of your box diagonally across the sheet of wrapping paper. Lift the edge of your paper to meet the upper corner of gift. This creates a triangle. Crease section onto gift and pull corner upwards, flush onto the box’s edge. A new edge is created. Once again push paper onto gift and pull corner up once more. Flip present over and tape edge. Two new edges are created on the narrowest side of your box. Fold the triangle of paper down like the top of an envelope. Tape to secure.

And that’s a wrap! You can watch a video of this here, for more help.