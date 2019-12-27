Anyone can be a hero: Google highlights most-searched topics of 2019, and it will make you feel things

“Throughout history, in times of uncertainty, the world looks for heroes. In 2019, searches for heroes soared.”

That’s how Google begins its video to recap the most-searched topics of the year.

But the video doesn’t just highlight superheroes -- it features the best ones: Everyday heroes.

We can’t help but love some of the most-searched hero terms: real life superheroes; people with superpowers; unsung heroes; sheroes; supermom; superdad; what do heroes look like? What makes a person a hero? Can anyone be a hero?

Among those inspiring searches, there were many others that trended in 2019.

Some of the top searches worldwide were:

India vs South Africa Cameron Boyce Copa America Bangladesh vs India iPhone 11

In the United States, the top searches were:

Disney Plus Cameron Boyce Nipsey Hussle Hurricane Dorian Antonio Brown

Other top searches were:

Top Google searches in News and People for the U.S. in 2019.

[Click here to see all of the top worldwide searches of 2019 | Click here to see all of the top U.S. searches of 2019]

Among some of the other most-searched terms were: Baby Yoda, intermittent fasting, Miranda Lambert, “Avengers: Endgame,” “Old Town Road," Washington Nationals and Area 51, to name a few.

If you take a look through the lists, you might learn a thing or two about our curiosity of things, but most of all, that we are intrigued by heroes.

As Google says in its year-end video: “To everyone using their powers to empower others — search on.”