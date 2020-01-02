Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Detroit with a budget of up to $1,700/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1544-1566 E. Lafayette St. (Lafayette Park)

First, listed at $1,610/month, this 796-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1544-1566 E. Lafayette St.

In the apartment, you can expect a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, a fireplace and hardwood flooring. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2905 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2905 W. Grand Blvd. It's listed for $1,625/month for its 793 square feet.

In the building, expect secured entry. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $150 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

250 Riverfront Drive

And here's a 1,025-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 250 Riverfront Drive that's going for $1,630/month.

You can expect to see a dishwasher in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, garage parking and a swimming pool. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the full listing here.)

6402 Woodward Ave. (New Center)

Then check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 6402 Woodward Ave. It's also listed for $1,630/month.

The building features an elevator. In the apartment, expect to see granite countertops, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1431 Washington Blvd. (Downtown)

Last but not least, listed at $1,660/month, this 1,125-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1431 Washington Blvd.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. This property is dog-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 dog deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.