Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Detroit if you've got a budget of up to $900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

11077 Nottingham Road

Listed at $810/month, this 708-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 11077 Nottingham Road.

Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

6436 Westwood St. (Warrendale)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 6436 Westwood St. It's listed for $815/month.

The listing promises hardwood floors in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

720 Alter Road (Jefferson Chalmers)

Then, here's a 1,220-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 720 Alter Road that's going for $825/month.

In the residence, you'll find hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(See the full listing here.)

16204 Tracey St.

Finally, and also listed at $825/month, this 1,208-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 16204 Tracey St.

The listing promises hardwood floors in the unit. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Look out for a $50 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

