The 3 best coffee roasteries in Detroit

Wondering where to find the best coffee roasteries near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top coffee roasteries in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

Shoppers in the Detroit area tend to spend more in winter at food and beverage shops than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of online reputation management and direct response marketing for small businesses. Daily spending at Detroit-area food and beverage shops grew to $863 per business in the winter of last year, 2% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Roasting Plant Detroit

Photo: Daniel B./Yelp

First on the list is Roasting Plant Detroit. Located at 660 Woodward Ave. downtown, the cafe and coffee roastery, which offers coffee, tea and more, is the highest-rated coffee roastery in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 275 reviews on Yelp.

2. Dessert Oasis Coffee Roasters - Detroit

Photo: Dzesika S./Yelp

Next up is downtown's Dessert Oasis Coffee Roasters - Detroit, situated at 1220 Griswold St. With 4.5 stars out of 121 reviews on Yelp, the coffee roastery and music venue, which also offers desserts and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Madcap Coffee

Photo: Ryan B./Yelp

Downtown's Madcap Coffee, located at 1413 Farmer St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the coffee roastery, which offers coffee, tea and more, 4.5 stars out of 33 reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.