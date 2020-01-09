Here are Detroit's top 3 French spots

Craving French food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top French spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Detroit area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customers. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Detroit-area restaurants grew to $25 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 3% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. For the Love of Sugar

First on the list is For the Love of Sugar. Located at 100 Erskine St. in Midtown, the patisserie/cake shop, which offers coffee, tea, macarons and more, is the highest-rated French restaurant in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 278 reviews on Yelp.

2. Gold Cash Gold

Next up is Millenium Village's Gold Cash Gold, situated at 2100 Michigan Ave. With four stars out of 490 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar and French and traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Le Detroit Macaron

Le Detroit Macaron, located at 2756 Evaline St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score macarons and more five stars out of 30 reviews.

