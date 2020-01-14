The 4 best traditional American spots in Detroit

In search of a new favorite traditional American spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top traditional American spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Detroit area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business CRM software provider. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Detroit-area restaurants grew to $25 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 3% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Boostan Cafe

First on the list is Boostan Cafe. Located at 3470 Holbrook Ave., the traditional American and Middle Eastern spot is the highest-rated traditional American restaurant in Detroit, boasting five stars out of 175 reviews on Yelp.

2. Slows Bar BQ

Next up is Millenium Village's Slows Bar BQ, situated at 2138 Michigan Ave. With four stars out of 2,036 reviews on Yelp, the beer bar and traditional American and barbecue spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Joe Muer Seafood

Downtown's Joe Muer Seafood, located at 400 Renaissance Center, Suite 1404, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar and traditional American spot four stars out of 588 reviews.

4. Detroit 75 Kitchen

Finally, Detroit 75 Kitchen, a traditional American food truck that offers sandwiches and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 150 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4800 W. Fort St. to see for yourself.

