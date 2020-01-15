Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

250 Riverfront Drive

Listed at $1,781/month, this 1,175-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 250 Riverfront Drive.

The unit offers a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.

2905 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2905 W. Grand Blvd. It's listed for $1,795/month for its 827 square feet.

The building boasts secured entry. The unit also offers in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $150 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

500 River Place Drive (Gold Coast)

Finally, here's a 1,190-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhome at 500 River Place Drive that's going for $1,800/month.

Expect to see in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the townhome. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

