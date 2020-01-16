Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Detroit if you've got up to $900/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

11050 Nashville St.

Listed at $825/month, this 1,180-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 11050 Nashville St.

The residence comes with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Building amenities include garage parking and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Be prepared for a $100 administrative fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

19520 Goulburn St. (Pulaski)

Next, check out this three-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 19520 Goulburn St. It's also listed for $825/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The listing specifies a $35 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

21708 Curtis St.

Finally, here's an 808-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 21708 Curtis St. that's going for $849/month.

Look for hardwood floors in the residence. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

